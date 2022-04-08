On Friday, it was announced that the popular Fox daytime talk show, The Real, had been canceled after eight seasons.



The show, which originally aired in 2013, was historic in the fact that it was the only daytime talk show that featured all women of color as its hosts. The first cast iteration included Grammy-nominated singer Tamar Braxton, comedian Loni Love, actress Tamera Mowry-Housely, actress Adrienne Houghton and stylist Jeannie Mai Jenkins. After Braxton parted ways in 2016, she was replaced by Insecure star Amanda Seales in 2020. Seales also ended up leaving the show later that same year, as did Mowry-Housely. A month later, the show announced that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and model Garcelle Beauvais would be joining them, according to Variety.

“In the end, The Real cast and crew did everything we could to scale the show down,” Love wrote in a post to Instagram sharing the news. “We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show. It’s been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of [a] show that was Emmy-winning and historic. Most importantly thank you to the viewers for riding with us. This is not goodbye, but see you all soon!”



Co-host Mai seemingly alluded to the news of the show’s cancellation in a separate Instagram post, writing in part: “No matter what the news u read… I’m so proud of me. Of everything I do. Whether on camera, on red carpets, or just home typing this in my sweats. I’m still that girl from the bay who got here!?!! I am THANKFUL to experience this life God chose for me.”

Over the course of its eight season run, The Real was the recipient of three Daytime Emmy and two NAACP Awards.