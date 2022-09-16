We just can’t seem to get enough of that The Little Mermaid trailer, but this is not Halle Bailey’s first rodeo. Our future princess has been in the entertainment industry for most of her life. Here is her life so far.
Born
Halle Lynn Bailey was born on March 27, 2000, in Mableton, Georgia to Courtney and Doug Bailey. She has one older sister, Chloe Bailey, and a younger brother, Branson Bailey.
Young Artists
Their parents noticed the duo had singing chops after hearing Chloe sing “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” The girls’ parents started posting their local performances on Youtube. Halle is known for her light soprano voice that floats above the deep and rich vocals of her older sister.
Becoming an actress
Halle’s first acting role was as Tina in Last Holiday (2006), followed by playing Tiffany in Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (2007). She was also in Let it Shine (2012) as a choir girl.
Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing”
The duo, called Chloe X Halle were crowned as Season 5 Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing” in 2012, a program that was used to give exposure to emerging young music artists. They were then given the opportunity to perform on the Disney show Austin & Ally for their win.
Signed by Beyoncé
The sisters were signed to Queen Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment in 2016 after they grabbed the attention of Beyoncé from their viral cover of her song “Pretty Hurts.”
The Lightskin Porch
Halle and Chloe starred in Beyonce’s music video alongside other young women in Hollywood which became a joke and criticism on the internet called the “lightskin porch”.
Solo debut
The rising had her solo singing debut at Disney World’s 50 Anniversary event, singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King.
Solo music?
Unlike her sister, Halle has not yet released solo music. She has expressed on social media and in interviews that she has been working on new music.
Albums
Halle has two studio albums with her sister, The Kids Are Alright (2018) and Ungodly Hour (2020) and a mixtape, The Two of Us (2017). They also wrote and recorded the theme song, “Grown”, for the show Grown-ish. Halle played the recurring character, Sky Forster, on the show.
Soon to be Grammy winner?
Halle and her sister have been nominated for 5 Grammy awards. Although they have yet to win, it is not far-fetched to believe that they will be accepting that award in the near future whether it’s as a duo or solo, possibly for The Little Mermaid?
Halle is the protective little sister
Although people believed Halle was the quiet little sis to Chloe, she is not the one to mess with. Her older sister has received an unfair amount of criticism for being sexual in her artistic style. Always with her Twitter fingers ready, she has clapped back on her Instagram live, calling people out for their unnecessary comments.
Dating
Halle was familiar with her current boyfriend, DDG, from the early days of Youtube. He of course is a Youtuber turned music artist and producer. The couple even attended Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party together recently.
The Color Purple
It was announced this year that Halle will be playing Nettie in the new film adaptation of The Color Purple. The movie is set to release in 2023.
A Black Ariel
Halle was cast in 2019 as Ariel in the remake of the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid. Since the announcement there have been nonstop, blatantly racist comments made online about the decision to cast a Black woman as Ariel, with the hashtag #NotMyAriel.
Support for casting Halle
The Little Mermaid director, Rob Marshall, did come out with a statement in support of the casting, recalling when he decided to choose her for the role, “You could tell right away that she was able to harness Ariel’s passion, her fire, her soul, her joy and her heart.”
Promoting excitement and love
In order to spread positivity despite the hate, Halle has promoted the precious moments leading up to the release of the film saying in a Variety interview, “I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way”. She recently posted a compilation video of Black girls reacting to the much-anticipated trailer that shows the first looks of herself as the mermaid, angelically singing “Part of Your World”. We can’t wait to see this movie in theaters in May 2023.
