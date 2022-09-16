Promoting excitement and love

In order to spread positivity despite the hate, Halle has promoted the precious moments leading up to the release of the film saying in a Variety interview, “I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way”. She recently posted a compilation video of Black girls reacting to the much-anticipated trailer that shows the first looks of herself as the mermaid, angelically singing “Part of Your World”. We can’t wait to see this movie in theaters in May 2023.