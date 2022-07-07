The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmys are set to be announced on Tuesday, July 13 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, s o we at The Root thought it would be a good time to discuss a few of the favorites we hope to see recognized.



Yes, we know that sure things like Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, This is Us, and Euphoria already have their places reserved, but we think there are a few overlooked Black series and actors that should still get a nod.

COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

We couldn’t possibly talk about the Emmys without talking about this year’s awards favorite, Abbott Elementary. Quinta Brunson’s brilliant workplace comedy highlights the wins and losses of a group of hilarious teachers who care, but are also done with the nonsense of these kids. It’s the new show everyone is expecting to be the breakout hit of the Emmys, putting creator/writer/star Brunson in history-making territory. And we definitely need to see supporting category nods for co-stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Atlanta

Listen, Atlanta may not have been everyone’s cup of tea this season, but there’s no denying the cast still delivered some of their best performances of the series. In the Season 3 finale “Tarrare,” Zazie Beetz led Van and us on an unexpected, fearless emotional roller coaster that made us disappointed we didn’t spend more of the season with her new life in Paris. Also, shoutout to Alexander Skarsgård, because wow.

Van’s Baguette Attack | Atlanta | FX

DRAMA

61st Street

The AMC+ drama 61st Street follows an all too familiar story: a young Black man is unjustly harassed by the police, then falsely accused of killing a cop. What makes this show stand out is its absolutely brilliant cast. During the course of the series, Courtney B. Vance delivers every emotion possible, but never goes over the top or is unnecessarily showy. Tosin Cole’s vulnerability as Moses, a regular kid who’s just trying to survive, is heartbreakingly real. Because it’s on AMC+, 61st Street did not get the attention that it should have, but Emmy nominations would certainly help raise its profile.

Loki

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe weren’t expecting to see Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. His surprise appearance in Loki’s Season 1 finale “For All Time. Always.” was a revelation. While his dialogue mostly served to set up the origin of the Time Variance Authority and the chaos of the multiverse, his captivating presence kept us glued to his every moment. With his small movements and body language, Majors made it very clear we were meeting He Who Remains and not Kang. The Emmys don’t like to nominate sci-fi/fantasy/comic book projects, but there’s no universe where Majors shouldn’t be up for Guest Actor in a Drama Series.



Bel-Air

Fish out of water stories aren’t new to TV, they’re pretty much the foundation of modern television. But what sets Bel-Air apart is the work of its talented young cast. They could very easily make Will, Carlton, Hilary and Ashley’s issues feel like an afterschool special, but Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones and Akira Akbar gave their stories an element of humanity and realism we didn’t expect from the reboot.

LIMITED SERIES

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

In case you forgot how good Samuel L. Jackson is, he reminded everyone in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. As a man dealing with advanced dementia, Jackson was uncomfortable to watch, delivering a performance so authentic it felt like we were spying on someone’s real experience. In recent years, we’ve gotten used to seeing him in action movie supporting roles. But after watching the Marvel star here, it’s clear we need to see him return to drama.

Women of the Movement

When you hear ABC is doing a six-hour limited series on Emmett Till’s murder and his mother’s life after the tragedy, there’s definitely some concern. Turns out we had nothing to worry about, as the project handled the story with care and respect. It didn’t whitewash history and try to “both sides” things. Women of the Movement explored the trial and aftermath of Emmett’s death, chronicling how his family gathered together and kept going. The cast and series were exceptional, with everyone involved deserving recognition.

REALITY

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrls

On the surface, Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls looks like just another competition series–but it’s so much more. Music superstar Lizzo invites 13 contestants to audition to become one of her backup dancers, the Big Grrrls. Yes, there were the usual challenges and dance-offs , but there was also community, understanding and confidence-building breakthroughs. It’s also clear that Lizzo cares about these dancers and has zero interest in drumming up fake scandals and drama. It’s an emotional and uplifting show that doesn’t have the usual reality show nonsense.



The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT on NBC.