Ryan Coogler

While we wait for the dinner to be finished the deep talks must commence. “I would love to invite Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to my Thanksgiving. I recently saw him speak at a special screening of Wakanda Forever. One thing he dropped very casually was that he identifies as a socialist. And when he said that it clicked for me. The stories he’s chosen to bring to the big screen are all rooted in socio-political dynamics: Fruitvale Station, Creed, Judah and the Black Messiah. His mother a community organizer. His dad a juvenile probation counselor. His uncle, a longshoreman, in one of the most radical unions in the country. Social struggles got me into video producing so I would love to pick his brain about the fusion of film and politics.”- Adriano Contreras, Video Lead

