Wendy Williams is back and “better than ever” following the conclusion of her stay at a wellness facility over the last couple of months .

As previously reported by The Root, Williams went there to “manage her overall health issues” back in August. Now , she’s reportedly back on the mend, according to Entertainment Tonight. Per her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, the former eponymous daytime talk show host is now “home and healing” and is “excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

In a separate statement from Williams herself, she told ET: “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.”

During her stay at the facility, Williams was being cared for by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. She’d has been transparent about her health struggles in the last year. After catching a bout of COVID last year, she revealed her difficulties with Grave’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism or an overactive thyroid. Earlier this year, during an interview with TMZ Live, she detailed her battle with lymphedema as well.

Williams’ ex-husban Kevin Hunter has also been outspoken about her health journey, saying during an Instagram Live session in September: “She is getting the help that she needs. And hopefully, you know, she’ll come out of this swinging. I know she’s got it in her.”

He later added, “I’m going to say this with pride and passion: N obody, and I mean nobody, will ever bring the energy, the charisma, the passion, the expertise, the talent, and whatever else you want to call it that you’ve seen with Kevin Hunter and my ex, Wendy Williams, and the team that was behind us and I mean the whole team.”

Here’s hoping for William’s continued healing.