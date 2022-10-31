It looks like Emmy award-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be trading out his DC digs for a Marvel mansuit for an upcoming Disney+ series, Wonder Man.

Per Deadline, the Watchmen and newfound Broadway star will take on the titular role with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton set to helm the series, alongside Hawkeye co-producer Andrew Guest, who will serve as head writer.

Deadline has more about Wonder Man and his connection in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“ Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, Wonder Man was first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 via The Avengers #9. The character otherwise known as Simon Williams is the son of the industrialist Sanford Williams and assumes control of his munitions outfit following his passing, seeing its successes limited when it comes into competition with Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. The younger Williams gains ion-based superpowers, including super strength, while working under the villainous Baron Zemo and establishing himself as an antagonist to The Avengers, though he later decides to become part of that same superhero team."

Abdul-Mateen has seemingly been Team DC when it comes to the superhero/villain front, having played Dr. Manhattan in Watchmen in 2019 and Black Manta in Aquaman in 2018. He’s also set to reprise the latter role in the forthcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, when it releases in theaters next Christmas. So this move to Marvel is particularly interesting.

At any rate, it’ll be fun to see how the creative team behind this new series brings this character to life. If we’ve learned anything about the Candyman star is that he shines BRIGHTLY when given great material. Here’s hoping that his interpretation of Wonder Man will allow him to do just that!