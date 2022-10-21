After 15 long years in the making, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s DC superhero film Black Adam is finally hitting theaters— and the reactions are unexpected.

While critics have panned the movie for its predictable storyline, with reviews ranging from “anti-entertaining” to “pretty middling,” fans are completely on board with Johnson’s anti-hero origin story. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently has a review rating of 45 percent but an audience score of 88 percent. The one thing both groups do seem to agree on is that Johnson excels in his first superhero outing.

Black Adam follows Teth-Adam, a powerful being who is freed after 5000 years and immediately uses his God-like abilities to take on the criminal organization Intergang. As he says many times throughout the movie, Teth-Adam is not a hero. He is completely OK with killing bad guys.

I don’t know what movie these critics thought they were seeing, but as a longtime fan of The Rock and DC Comics, I got exactly what I expected. A giant action movie, with probably a few too many fight scenes and explosions and a small connection to the rest of the DC Extended Universe. Could the story and villain have been stronger? Yes. B ut that’s a common issue for DC’s films. S o yeah, I kind of expected it. Overall, it was a fun two hours and The Rock once again entertained me. It was certainly worth my $15 ticket.

Apparently, other fans also enjoyed themselves, as many took to Twitter to praise the film after Thursday night preview screenings.

One fan was already making plans for a re-watch tweeting, “Dc is revived by the @TheRock.. he jusst killed it as #BlackAdam will watch it again post diwali..”

Another user noted the drastic difference between critics’ reactions and that of the fans, writing, “#BlackAdam has an 89% ratings on RT and this simply means that the audiences and the fans are enjoying this movie.”

A positive reaction invoked one of Johnson’s wrestling nicknames to describe their excitement, tweeting, “Just got done with #BlackAdam @TheRock is still the Undisputed People’s Champion!!!”

And yet another viewer suggested that Black Adam may jumpstart the messy DC film franchise, writing, “After watching black Adam I must say.. this is the best movie in dc I’ve ever seen. Totally Fire. @TheRock was just fabulous and just by one film #DC has awaken.. gonna watch again coz one time watch is not gonna satisfy your soul.”

Black Adam is currently playing in theaters.