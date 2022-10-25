In case you haven’t heard, it’s Jonathan Majors season.

Whether he’s robbing robbers in the Old West in The Harder They Fall, slaying racists and monsters in the 1950s in Lovecraft Country or shaking up the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the next “big bad,” one thing that’s abundantly clear is that Jonathan Majors is simply that guy.

And I don’t just mean that because I’m still salivating over his recent Men’s Health cover photo shoot or because I’ll be, unfortunately, rooting for him in the upcoming Creed III and Ant-Man film (I’m sorry Michael and Marvel! But y’all knew what ya’ll were doing when you casted him. We’re #rootingforthevillain! It is what it is and I don’t wanna hear it!)

No, I’m saying all of this because what we’ve seen from this uberly-talented, multirange phenom of an artist is something straight out of a “Makings of a Movie Star 101” handbook. Yes, he’s got the looks, the charm and the charisma, but he’s also got the restraint. He’s got the empathy. And he’s got the ability to grow and stretch himself into whatever he needs to in order to properly sell a role.

Take for instance his performance as Mont in 2019's The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Or, if you want something more mainstream, how about his excellent portrayal as Delroy Lindo’s son David in Spike Lee’s Da Five Bloods? Or what about his scene-stealing appearance in the Season One finale of Loki on Disney+? The ways he’s consistently able to tap into his emotions, capture the audiences attention and subsequently suck us into whatever it is he has going on is nothing short of compelling. Of course, I’ d be remiss to not mention the fact that he’s easy on the eyes and has a chiseled physique even Michelangelo couldn’t rival.

But behind the buff bod and sweet smile is an artist who’s talent and gifts are finally making room for him and putting him on stages I’m sure he was always destined for. And if his resume and next year’s slate of projects are any indication of the kinds of dope art we’ll get to see from him moving forward in this next phase of his career, then you can sign me up expeditiously.

Jonathan Majors Hive, ASSEMBLE. We’ve got a star on our hands. Here’s to his continual success.