Marva Hicks

Broadway star and gem, Marva Hicks, passed away on September 16, 2022. It’s hard to express this woman’s beauty and talent. Hicks starred in many Broadway shows such as Motown the Musical, The Lion King, and Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music. She was also in Star Trek Voyager and L.A. Law. Her powerful voice was featured alongside some of the greats from Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, and Michael Jackson. Her first album, Marva Hicks, had the hit single “Never Been in Love Before” in 1991. Oh how we miss you beautiful lady.

