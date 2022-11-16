Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is making it clear that his family is off limits regarding the upcoming Senate runoff campaign due to happen on Dec. 6th. The Democratic senator took some time to respond to his Republican opponent Herschel Walker and comments he made at a rally in Atlanta about Warnock’s family, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.



From the Atlanta-Journal Constitution:

“I know that politics is ugly. People play all kinds of games, unfortunately. But Herschel Walker and his allies have crossed a line where my family is concerned,” Warnock said in an interview. “I want to set the record straight: My children live with me. I am present with my children in every way that a father should be, from breakfast in the morning to bedtime prayers at night. I can’t continue to let him lie about our family.”

Walker’s comments were said at a campaign stop where the Republican candidate made the absurd claim that Sen. Warnock “didn’t keep his own kids.” This stems from a Republican attack on Warnock over a custody battle with his ex-wife and claims the Democratic senator uses campaign funds to pay for childcare costs. However, the Federal Election Commission allows candidates to use campaign funds to cover childcare costs, as Politico notes.

“Why don’t he keep his own kids? Don’t have nobody keep your kids. You keep your kids,” said Walker. “And he’s got somebody else keep – I keep my own even though he lied about me. It’s okay. It’s okay because he’s trying to get your vote.”

This is rich coming from a candidate whose campaign has been marked with scandals originating from his own family. In the last few months, multiple women have come out and alleged Walker had pushed them to have an abortion. Sen. Warnock also hinted at this in later comments.

Again, from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution:

“To say that he lacks self-awareness is an understatement. We have only learned about most of his children during this race,” Warnock said. “There are two men in this campaign. One has been missing in action for his family – and that person is not me.”

With this exchange, Warnock wanted to reiterate that his two children remain an essential focal point in his life.

“My children are the two brightest stars in my universe - my reason for just about everything I do,” said Warnock. “They are in my care. And they lack for nothing.”