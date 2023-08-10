Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past

Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past

With beloved Lizzo on the verge of being canceled, here are celebrities still beloved by many, despite their sketchy past.

Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Angela Weiss // Arturo Holmes/MG22 // Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

“Cancel culture” is a trendy word used nowadays. But in all honesty, the “culture” that so many people often criticize is just people being held accountable for their actions. There are so many celebrities in the world who have been found to have done some awful things and as a result, they’ve seen their career suffer.

Then there are others whose careers continue to thrive despite the serious and sometimes heinous actions they’ve been accused of.

Popstar and musician Lizzo is in the middle of that, as she is on the cusp of being canceled after recent allegations claim that she body-shamed many of her backup dancers, which contradicts her “body-positive image.”

With that in mind, here are the celebs whose careers have not been severely affected despite their questionable past behavior.

Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP (Getty Images)

I know he’s considered one of the greatest producers in the history of hip-hop and organized an unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show. But Dr. Dre also has a history of being accused of violence against women. In 1991, he was fined $2,500, given two years probation, and ordered to do over 200 hours of community service after he assaulted media personality Dee Barnes.

He was also accused of abusing former Death Row Records artist and the mother of one of his kids, Michel’le. She has described multiple violent counters with the producer, claiming that she once left him with black eyes and a cracked rib.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP (Getty Images)

I’m not sure if he’s been canceled or not, but I haven’t seen him in any notable movies for a LONG time. The Academy Award-winning actor has been accused of rape, sexual abuse, and groping. Just two months ago, he settled out of a case stemming from a 2013 rape case. Still, it hasn’t stopped NYC strip clubs to hire him as a host.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Dominic Lorrimer/Fairfax Media (Getty Images)

Kevin Hart is arguably the most successful comedian out right now, and his scandalous history hasn’t slowed him down one bit. Could we ever forget that he lost his opportunity to host the Oscars in 2019 after old homophobic tweets resurfaced? What about the video of him cheating on his wife in 2017 while she was pregnant?

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Target Presse Agentur Gmbh (Getty Images)

Liam Neeson continues to get jobs despite his comments about Black people in 2019. In an interview with a British newspaper in 2019, he said that he spent an entire street walking the streets with a club looking for a Black man to kill after a friend of his was raped by someone she said was Black. He’s since addressed those words and claimed he’s not racist, but it still has many people angry.

Donald Glover even got Neeson to poke fun at his racist comments during an episode of Atlanta where he was hanging out in a place called, “Club Cancel.”

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Stacy Revere (Getty Images)

Yeah I know he’s a comedian, but Dave Chappelle has felt the wrath of the LGBTQ+ community after his return to the spotlight some years ago. Watch any number of his standups on Netflix and he often makes a myriad of jokes about Trans people. But still, he’s as popular and respected as any entertainer out there.

Drake

Drake

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage (Getty Images)

For the most part, Drake has done nothing but mind his business and make pop bangers throughout his successful career. However, he’s recently been criticized for his affinity with Tory Lanez after he said on a song, “This bitch lie ‘bout gettin’ shots but she still a stallion,” seemingly referring to Megan Thee Stallion. Now that Lanez is spending the next 10 years in prison, some fans are calling out the Canadian rapper.

Boosie Badazz

Boosie Badazz

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage (Getty Images)

A lot of people love Boosie Badazz for his hilarious antics on social media, but we still haven’t forgotten about the transphobic comments he made about Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya. The worst part, he’s refused to apologize for it.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Tibrina Hobson (Getty Images)

The list of things Chris Brown has done is ongoing. Even though he’s not nearly the level of popular he was a decade ago, his career still thrives. Where do we start? He brutally assaulted Rihanna, stormed off of the set of Good Morning America, and allegedly trashed the dressing room after his appearance, and he’s also been accused of threatening violence against his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Fabolous

Fabolous

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage (Getty Images)

Fabolous isn’t what he was in the early 2000s, but he’s still a prominent figure in the culture. But we didn’t forget that he was arrested in 2018 for domestic violence for assaulting his girlfriend Emily Bustamante. He later accepted a plea dale in the case.

Cardi B

Cardi B

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Arnold Jerocki (Getty Images)

Although very few may have been mad at her about the mic-throwing incident, you can bet your ass the Barbz are still angry with the Bronx rapper after she was involved in a brawl with Nicki Minaj during New York fashion week in 2018.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Harry How (Getty Images)

Jay-Z hasn’t done much, except cheat on the most beloved and popular pop star in the world. I’m surprised that the Beyhive did not attempt to end his career after he admitted to cheating on his wife, Beyoncé.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Joe Maher/WireImage (Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr. is almost universally beloved by everyone, but some people haven’t forgotten about his controversial role in the comedy movie Tropic Thunder. In the film, he plays an Australian actor who gets skin surgery to darken his skin for his role as a Black character.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage (Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj is a rap superstar, but the people she’s affiliated herself with have many questioning her judgment. She’s currently married to Kenneth Perry, a man who served nearly five years in prison after he was convicted of rape in 1995. He’s currently a registered sex offender in the state of California. Both Nicki and her husband have been accused of harassing and bribing one of Petty’s victims into recanting her sexual assault accusations in a 2021 lawsuit. They eventually settled with the victim in December.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

The man who never seems to age has been accused of some heinous and disgusting acts. He’s been accused by multiple women that he’s made obscene comments about women’s bodies and that he’s touched them inappropriately. Despite the allegations, he’s still seen at award shows and in films.

Bill Maher

Bill Maher

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO Films (Getty Images)

Bill Maher has a long history of making racially insensitive remarks. But his long-running show, Real Time with Bill Maher, still airs and has been since 2003.

Kanye West

Kanye West

Image for article titled Celebrities Who Haven’t Been Canceled Despite Their Shady Past
Photo: MEGA/GC Images (Getty Images)

Lord, where do I start? Despite his harassment of his ex-wife and his inability to stop himself from making an antisemitic statement, Ye is still beloved by hip-hop fans all around the world.

