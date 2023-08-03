Lizzo Responds to 'Unbelievable' Allegations

After days of fan questions and speculation, Lizzo has responded to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three former dancers. In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, she called the allegations “false” and said they’re “as unbelievable as they sound.”

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo wrote. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez are suing Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley. The allegations include “sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other things.”

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” the Grammy winner added.

“As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans,” Lizzo continued. “With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo has built her brand off being a body and sex positive Black woman who just wants to lift others up. This is why it was so surprising for her fans to read these accusations in the lawsuit.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she wrote. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she concluded.

With others, including Sophia Nahli Allison, the former director of her Love, Lizzo documentary, leveling troubling accusations against the singer, Lizzo’s reputation and career may not be able to recover from this shocking scandal.