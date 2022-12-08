We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Although Nicki Minaj has found legal success against Jennifer Hough, her husband, Kenneth Petty, cannot say the same.

Last year, Hough filed a lawsuit against Minaj and her h usband Petty, who was convicted of sexually assaulting her in 1994. Petty was accused of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. Although the suit against the Young Money rapper was dropped, the case against Petty was still active.

On Tuesday, Petty was ordered by a judge to settle his lawsuit against Hough, referring that the case go to mediation so both teams can reach a settlement in the lawsuit.

Advertisement

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the court noted, “The case is referred to Court-annexed mediation. Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023. Parties may participate in the mediation remotely.”

It continued, “Parties shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but no later than 3/20/2023, whichever date is earlier.”

G/O Media may get a commission 44% off Toto Washlet Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat They've thought of everything.

This bestselling bidet has ... pretty much everything you want from a toilet seat. It’s got a heated seat, a deodorizer. A remote control (yeah!), and a design that allows for no splash-back when in use. Buy for $438 at Amazon Advertisement

Now that these two sides will come together for mediation, the only question left to answer is if they will end up reaching a settlement that both parties will agree to.

Hough has been public about her legal issues with Minaj and Petty. In a September 2021 interview with The Real, she recounted the horrific day in 1994 when she was allegedly raped by Petty when they were both 16 years old and why she decided to speak up about the alleged crimes done against her years later.

FULL INTERVIEW: Jennifer Hough On Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty: ‘I’m Tired of Being Afraid’

During the interview, Ho ugh and her attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, explained why they decided to file a lawsuit against Minaj and her husband, alleging that the couple sent associates to the state Ho ugh was living in to harass her for several months so she would recant her story of the alleged 1994 rape.

Advertisement

Allegedly, the associate attempted to bribe Ho ugh, her daughter and other family members. She also accused the associates of sending threatening text messages and phone calls, which caused her to move multiple times throughout the years.

In July, Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year of in-home detention for failing to register as a sex offender in California when the couple moved from New York.