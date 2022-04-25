Nearly two weeks after Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pled guilty to charges of forcible touching stemming from several accusations of sexual misconduct, the actor is expected to host an event at a popular New York strip club.

Per Complex, The Fighting Temptations star was booked for a party at Sapphire Gentleman’s club in Times Square—a location that’s only three blocks away from where he allegedly groped three of his accusers. A rep for the club has not responded to inquires surrounding their arguably questionable choice.

As previously reported by The Root, the decorated actor has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct. He was charged criminally in 2019, at the height of the #MeToo movement to expose and hold accountable celebrities and other powerful people who had allegedly used their influence to commit sexual offenses against women. He initially pled not guilty, and even turned himself in to the NYPD, after being accused of groping a woman’s buttocks at Manhattan’s Tao nightclub that fall, and groping another woman’s breasts at Manhattan’s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar earlier that summer.

In addition to these criminal charges, Gooding is also facing a civil lawsuit stemming from allegations that he raped a woman twice in 2013. The unidentified woman is suing Gooding for a “crime of violence” under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act and is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Gooding’s attorney Mark Jay Heller said in a statement at the time, “We never received the complaint, but the allegations are completely false and perjurious. The contentions that he acted inappropriately in the complaint are completely inappropriate and untruthful.”

He also issued another apology of sorts for the alleged gropings earlier in April.