The Kanye West saga is never-ending, but isn’t it different this time? One day he’s saying he won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to Travis Scott, the next he’s saying his daughter cannot use TikTok without his consent, not to mention him wanting the final edit of the jeen-yuhs documentary right before the premiere.

But, the last couple of days, including today, Ye has been all over the place and his behavior has led to a lot of criticism like it normally does.

Through social media, specifically Instagram, Kanye West has done everything he can (We are not talking about sending flowers and roses here, but threats against her bae ! ) to get back with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, a popular comedian who is also a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

A month ago, Ye was featured on the track “Easy” by The Game. One of Ye’s lines were “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” After the buzz of that song died down, West was pretty quiet on Davidson, until this weekend.

Ye went on to post some of the most outlandish social media content I’ve ever seen from a celebrity on the level of Kanye West. All in the name of going at Pete Davidson and trying to get back together with Kim Kardashian. And if you’re wondering if West’s account is hacked, trust me, it’s not.

Kanye photoshopped his face on a poster from the 2016 Marvel movie, Civil War while also photoshopping the faces of everyone on his side and everyone Davidson’s side.

He’s done everything from posting funny pictures of Davidson to exing out his face on pictures of Davidson with Kim Kardashian to saying he’ll never meet his kids and saying he’ll double Michael Che’s salary, Davidson’s co-star on SNL, to just not look at Davidson. Like, he just won’t let up on the guy.

But, it seems this is all for Kim Kardashian’s attention. West has also posted screenshots of his text messages with his ex-wife who asked him to stop with all of this because someone will end up hurting him. There’s no way to tell if the messages are Kim’s, but if they are she seemed worried and frightened. Some are claiming what West is doing is harassment.

Just scroll through The Shade Room’s Instagram account and you’ll see everything I’m talking about.

Which brings us to the point, why is Kanye West not held accountable? Some people may argue that it’s “Kanye being Kanye,” and will continue to brush it off. Some will point to his self-acknowledged bipolar disorder diagnosis, which unless you’re someone with the disorder, know someone with the disorder or a doctor, you’re not qualified to speak on.

But, what many people have spoken on is that his actions are unacceptable and inexcusable, even if he is going through things personally and publicly.

One viral Instagram post pointed out, “Kanye ain’t gone have no peace until he get with a black woman,” which was met with many comments saying that Black women are not meant to be the saviors of men who are acting out.

Shanita Hubbard, the Chair of the Freelance Task Force for the National Association of Black Journalists, said in a tweet in response to the post, “Please tell Kanye and (anyone who needs to hear this) that Black women are not put on this earth to be the healers of broken men. We are not emotional mules. We hope and pray that Kanye and every other ‘Kanye’ find a solid therapist. Pls, remove us from this narrative.”

Many people in the comments agreed with her.

It seems that in his latest Instagram post, Ye may have learned from his actions from this past weekend and says he’s willing to take accountability. But does anyone really believe him?

How should this latest Kanye West saga be resolved?