As we’ve seen, Karens are one of the most popular forms of entertainment on social media. They throw tantrums, they lie and they blow the most simple situations out of proportion because of their racial bias and entitlement. Unfortunately, some of those incidents end up in a Black person facing off with the police.



However, these people don’t exist only in our local Starbucks. They are also in our government. If these political officials weren’t wearing a suit, hidden away in their offices, they would have most likely been caught on TikTok making a ruckus in your neighborhood.