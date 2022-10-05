After facing enormous amounts of backlash following her “White Lives Matter” t-shirt debacle alongside Kanye West on Monday, Candace Owens finally addressed the controversy. She took to her Daily Wire podcast to defend the incredibly offensive stunt that went down during Paris Fashion Week.



In doing so, she threw another Black woman under the bus. “You know what we should’ve done, we should’ve put a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt on Lizzo,” Owens remarked. “Maybe we could have gotten a lot of attention about obesity and how it’s actually killing black Americans.”

She also went on to say that Black Americans should be more upset about “Black-on-Black” crime and education. It shouldn’t be surprising that someone who praised British colonization, compared Black people to chimpanzees and called us murderous would attack a Black woman to defend her own heinous behavior but it’s still infuriating.

Owens didn’t stop there. She went onto say:

“There is a deep irony and a sad irony when you consider that wearing a t-shirt has led such a tremor throughout the world. A t-shirt that says ‘White Lives Matters,’ which should be implied, right. White lives matter, Black lives matter, Asian lives matter — it should be implied, yet people are angry and they are being vicious online because they can’t believe that we have the audacity to detract from the movement which is a lie: ‘Black Lives Matter.’”



Owens has made a career caping for white people and the fact is it will always be her calling card. She also said she’s made it a point to try to dismantle the Black Lives Matter movement because she’s “not an idiot.”

Sorry sis, but if you walk like a dumbass and talk like a dumbass, you are, in fact, a dumbass. Owens continues to prove time after time—all skinfolk ain’t kinfolk.