The dog whistle that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene carries is quite literally a foghorn.

She just couldn’t help herself when she got on stage to address the conservative Turning Point USA youth group at their national four-day conference in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend.

“When I walked in yesterday, I was like, what kind of people come here?” Greene said, according to Insider. “So I’m walking around and seeing some good people, and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people.”

Yes. Yellow people, as in the slur for people of Asian descent.

“And then there’s talk of freedom and loving America and conservative principles, some crazy people in here were talking about how much they love this guy named Jesus. And I heard — someone I really like — I think I heard that a lot of people here like a guy named Donald J. Trump,” she quipped.

Met with cheers from America’s future racist policymakers, Greene, seemingly proud of herself for coming up with all that on her own, cracked a wise one with the crowd of young Trump supporters. “And then I said ‘Oh, oh, I know exactly what this is. The left calls this a white supremacist party’,” she said, according to the Independent.

From Insider:



Greene’s use of the phrase “yellow people” is itself a racist trope, critics pointed out. “I honestly haven’t heard someone use “yellow people” for decades,” said George Takei, the famed “Star Trek” actor who has campaigned against discrimination towards Asian Americans. “Referring to Asian Americans as ‘yellow people’ definitely isn’t something a white supremacy cult would do,” tweeted activist Nathan Schneider. Insider contacted Greene’s office for comment on the criticism. In the late 19th and early 20th century, the term “yellow peril” was widely used to stir racist fears of malign Asian influence, and a series of discriminatory anti-Asian laws were passed. Greene has built her political reputation by participating in culture-war controversies, and has previously drawn accusations of racism.

Let’s add this to the year end tally of racist remarks that Greene has been slinging around all 2021, alongside calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist group while shouting down Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Congress or saying that people from Muslim countries shouldn’t be allowed to run for public office.