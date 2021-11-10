When Sen. Ted Cruz isn’t busy using a fake Texas accent or running from his latin heritage, he’s busy picking fights with...wait, let me make sure I’m reading this correctly, Big Bird.



Yes, OG triple OG Big Bird from the famous Sesame Street.



Apparently Big Bird ruffled Cruz’s feathers after he urged kids to get inoculated against the Thanos of viruses, COVID-19.



See, when Big Bird isn’t chilling on Sesame, he often takes to the Twitter streets to push kids in the right direction because that’s what triple OGs do. Earlier this week, Big Bird shared that he’d gotten the vaccine because he believes in things like, the history of evolution, a woman’s right to choose and actual scientists and not podcasters positions on the coronavirus vaccine.

President Biden was one of the first to thank Big Bird for being responsible and taking his health seriously.

Cruz, however, was quick to take issue with the tweet because he has nothing better to do now that he’s done being the zodiac killer (I kid, or do I?):

Now might be a good time to point out that Ted Cruz is vaccinated. He’s been vaccinated. He’s always been vaccinated. But that doesn’t stop him from virtue signaling to his constituents.



Because the Texas senator can’t walk away from a fight even when he’s losing, he kept Twitter-feuding with Big Bird mocking a photo of Hillary Clinton and the moral compass of Sesame Street.



“Captured in the wild, rare image of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch,” the senator tweeted.

From the New York Daily News:



That photo showed Clinton, an unpopular figure among conservatives, wearing all green. The Sesame Street character Cruz referenced has green fur and lives in trash can. Big Bird, as always, wore yellow feathers in the picture. Clinton had posted the photo on her Twitter feed following right-wing outrage over the PBS children’s show’s efforts to help kids understand that vaccinations keep people safe. “It’s a bird that teaches children things. Like how to stay healthy,” Clinton wrote. “That’s it.” Cruz, who opposes vaccine mandates, had lashed out against “Sesame Street’s” efforts as “government propaganda” after a Twitter feed credited to Big Bird tweeted Saturday that the character had gotten the jab.

The Daily News points out that “Big Bird has always advocated for vaccines, Sesame Street posted a vintage video Monday showing the iconic character championing measles shots in 1972.



You have to be a pretty petty bird to beef with Big Bird. But, Ted Cruz has proven time and again that he’s willing to go a Texas-mile to be the biggest bird even if that means talking out of both sides of his beak.

