While many people were reflecting on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6th in a way, two far-right Republican BFFs went another way with it. Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) began what they called a Republican “response” to all the proceedings and statements that took place yesterday. First, with a stop to Steve Bannon’s podcast to state, “We’re ashamed of nothing.”

As Axios notes, Gaetz went even further:

“We’re proud of the work we did on Jan. 6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity... And we’re actually going to go walk the grounds that patriotic Americans walked from the White House to the Capitol who had no intent of breaking the law or doing violence.”

For the million time, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Trump administration has taken countless losses when it came to fighting these claims in court. Matter of fact, there were only four noted claims of voter fraud, but found in the same retirement complex in Florida. Also, this notion that the rioters had no intention of bringing harm is absurd. Not only is there first-hand testimony from the Capitol police who were there, officers who died, but also hundreds of videos of violence that Stevie Wonder can see.

But, it didn’t stop there. Gaetz and Greene brought out the tinfoil hats and alleged that the government itself had something to do with the Capitol riots as noted by the Independent:

They also pushed baseless claims of federal government involvement in the riot itself, accusing US intelligence agencies of planting undercover agents with the intention of pushing Trump supporters to storm the building. “I do not believe that there would have been the same level of criminal acuity on Jan 6th of last year but for the involvement of the federal government,” said Mr Gaetz. He went on to say that he wanted investigations into “the extent to which the federal government may have been involved” in the riot.

The New York Times noted, “there is no evidence that undercover agents or other outsiders played a role in the attack.” Now, we’ve gone into full conspiracy theory mode. Just like the moon landing being faked, somehow, the government had sleeper agents at the rally who said, “aye, let’s go storm the Capitol and put our feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk.” The irony is that the Trump administration was in charge during the riot, so former President Trump committed this against himself? They just threw their supporters under the bus,

It’s from the same people that think that Black Lives Matter and Antifa work together, so no surprise there.