He might be down currently in the most recent Arizona Senate race poll against his Democratic opponent Mark Kelly. Still, Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters has a lot of thoughts about the Federal Reserve’s recent uptick in diversifying its workforce.

The Associated Press reported that more female, Black, and openly gay officials have been added to the central bank’s interest-rate decisions than at any time in the Fed’s 109-year history. Three African Americans and three women joined the central bank’s 19-member interest-rate committee just this year, and two of the presidents of the Fed’s 12 regional banks are now Black.

Typically, those gains would be celebrated in a place long criticized for not taking the welfare of Black workers into account . But t he Arizona candidate seemed to imply the recent bumps in the economy were due to these hires, replying to an Associated Press tweet saying, “finally a compelling explanation for why our economy is doing so well.”

Advertisement

After being criticized for a tweet, Masters replied he was done with the “affirmative action” regime.

“I don’t care if every single employee at the Fed is a Black lesbian as long as they’re hired for their competence and not because of what they look like or who they sleep with,” Masters said. “News for Joe Biden: We are done with this affirmative action regime.”



G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci East-meets-West Herbal Wellness

Nooci is curating an East-meets-West approach to supplements, demystifying and modernizing Traditional Chinese Medicine: responsibly-sourced, high-quality herbs that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Get 10% off of Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

When speaking about affirmative action policies precisely, Masters said, “I can’t think of a single policy since the end of Jim Crow that’s been worse or more divisive for race relations.” Masters is the same man who blamed Black people for gun violence and says Democrats want to “import” their voter base into America – tying into the “great replacement” theory.