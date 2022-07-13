A Minnesota man has been indicted on two counts of wire fraud after telling the cops his property was set on fire in a politically motivated attack, per NBC affiliate KARE 11. Last year, Denis Molla, 29, claimed three people snuck in his yard to set his camper on fire and he heroically chased them off his driveway into the darkness.



Little did the authorities know, it was all him.

Per KARE 11’s initial report, Brooklyn Center couple Denis and Deana Molla woke up the morning of Sept. 23, 2020 to the sound of a boom and the sight of flames engulfing the vehicles in their driveway. “Biden 2020” and “BLM” were also spray painted on their garage. The Mollas believed it was a response to their Trump 2020 flags planted in their yard.

Molla even went as far as telling reporters four rescued puppies were sleeping in one of the vehicles set ablaze. His wife worried more about how their children could have been harmed.

“These people knew that we had children and they still thought it was okay to do this, knowing that there’s babies in this house!” she told KARE 11.

More on the incident from KARE 11:

Investigators later determined that Molla started the fire and spray-painted graffiti on his garage that said “Biden 2020,” “BLM,” and a symbol believed to be connected to Antifa, the Department of Justice said. According to officials, Molla submitted more than $300,000 in fraudulent insurance claims and received about $61,000 from the insurance company, on top of the $17,000 he got from donors through GoFundMe.

Let’s get this straight. In order to prove the conspiracy that the Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements are violent and hateful, he set fire to his own property. Best believe when this story went viral the Trump-lovers ate it right up. Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Ben Shapiro commented on the incident claiming it was “a message being sent by the far left.”

“-I think people are beginning to see that arsonist behavior, looting, even murder — none of it is off the table,” Ingraham said.

“We all know that if this were right-wingers performing this kind of violence, Joe Biden would be out there on the front lines proclaiming that right-wing ideology was innately linked to violence and cruelty,” said Shapiro.

Per CBS News, Molla made his first court appearance Tuesday. There are currently no updates on the time he could serve for the two charges. (And we still don’t know if the puppies were real.)