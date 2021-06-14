Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McFiberton, of the New Hampshire McFibertons, couldn’t tell the truth if her life depended on it.



Literally, if someone were holding her hostage and told her that the only way she could free herself was to tell the truth, Kayleigh McLiarFace would turn to them and promptly announce that In the Heights was a great movie full of Afro-Latinx representations.



So where do liars go when they leave the White House?



Fox News, of course. For some reason, McFalsifier decided to fix her lying ass lips to claim to a group of conservatives— which is just a politically correct way to say racists– that she never lied in her role as White House press secretary, in which the first job description was “lie on command.”



“And then there was the question, ‘Will you ever lie to us?’, and I said without hesitation, ‘No’, and I never did, as a woman of faith,” Kayleigh McSpinnerofYarns told the Turning Point USA Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Dallas, the Guardian notes.



“As a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information, but that will never stop the press from calling you a liar.”



Let’s be clear: Kayleigh McTellerOfUntruths didn’t just lie to the American people from the highest office in the land, her lies continued to perpetuate a false narrative that the coronavirus wasn’t as bad as it actually was and her lies le d to deaths.



McPrevaricator lied so much that she got tired of being called out on her bogus ass claims that she stopped holding press conferences. She went some 400 days without holding a press briefing, which is about the only time she wasn’t lying.



Fact-checking sites like Politifact gave McFabricator a “Pants on fire” rating and “the Washington Post’s fact-checkers put Trump’s final tally of false or misleading claims at 30,573,” and McEquivocator wasn’t far behind.



McEnemyOftheState said she came up with a motto for her press operation: “Offense only.”



“Because I knew what we were up against. Republicans always get the bad headlines, always get the false stories, always get the lies, if I can use that word, told by the press. There is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans, and we must be on offense, confident, bold and willing to call it out. We cannot be silent,” the Guardian reports.



“Offense only” is another way of saying, “Lie often.”



Of course, Twitter went in on her lying ass.

On Sunday, McPerjurer had enough and tweeted:



And by haters, she means people who know a liar when they see one.

