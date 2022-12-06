Today is the last day for voting in the Georgia run-off election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The most shocking outcome fr0m the 2022 midterms left the Georgia Senate seat up for grabs, since neither candidate managed to reach the 50% threshold to secure it.

This gives Walker more time to campaign and really drive his Republican agenda forward, although no one knows what it is. He has become infamous over the last few months for numerous scandals, controversial remarks and incoherent speeches.

Though nothing could seemingly top his baffling vampire remarks (“I don’t know if you know, vampires are cool people—are they not?”) and bizarre comments about climate crisis (“We don’t control this air—no matter how much money we put in controlling our air, it goes over to China or to somewhere else and it messes it up”), Walker will always surprise onlookers with a new level of ignorance.

The Trump-endorsed candidate made another disjointed speech during a stop in Loganville on Sunday. This time, Walker professed that he took offense to pronoun use in the military. “They’re bringing pronouns into our military, they’re bringing woke-ness into our military—I don’t even know what the heck is a pronoun,” he said at the rally.

“I can tell you that I’m sick and tired of this pronoun stuff. What I want our military men and women to do is to be at war fighting.” He then went on Fox News Monday night to tell Sean Hannity to tell voters his bottom line: “If you don’t vote, you’re going to get more of Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden.”

Walker has gotten further than most anticipated with his Senate campaign. Hopefully, Warnock will soon come out victorious.