Girl, Shut Up! Nikki Haley Says Florida's Ron DeSantis "Don't Say Gay" Bill Doesn't Go Far Enough

On Thursday during her first town hall in Exeter, New Hampshire, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R) ran her mouth about a bigger need for anti-LGBTQ legislation. In regards to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the official 2024 GOP presidential contender remarked:

“Basically, what it said was you shouldn’t be able to talk about gender before third grade. I’m sorry, I don’t think that goes far enough.” Haley continued: “When I was in school you didn’t have sex ed until seventh grade. And even then, your parents had to sign whether you could take the class. That’s a decision for parents to make.”

Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, also known as “Don’t Say Gay,” prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation as well as gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Haley ignorantly doubled down on this stance in an interview with Fox News shortly after the event:

“I think Ron’s been a good governor. I just think that third grade’s too young. We should not be talking to kids in elementary school about gender, period. And if you are going to talk to kids about it, you need to get the parents’ permission to do that. That is something between a parent and a child. That is not something that schools need to be teaching.”



Haley’s hateful agenda is the baseline for Republicans, who haven’t won the popular vote in the last seven out of eight presidential elections. But if Trump showed the GOP anything, it’s that the more outrageously oppressive the plan, the more attention it will receive.

During the town hall, Haley also called China the number one threat to the United States and that “the idea that Americans will look to the sky and see a Chinese spy balloon flying over us is nothing more than a massive national embarrassment,” critiquing President Biden.

Haley also addressed America’s “self-loathing” and insisted America isn’t a racist country. For her to admit that it is would mean calling out how the GOP obtains power from creating legislation that harm people of color and those from marginalized communities. She also insisted that for Republicans to win in 2024, they need “to put a badass woman in the White House.”

That’s not you, sis—we suggest you hang it up.