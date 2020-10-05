Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, affectionately called McEnemyOfTheState, has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the most recent White House positives to at least 16, and all of whom have either been at the White House—which is now looking a lot like a Coronavirus Cotillion—or circled Trump’s orbit.



“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” she said in a statement posted to Twitter.



“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time,” she continued. “With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely.”

Thankfully, McEnemyOfTheState can continue to lie from home so there should be no gap in service.



Others who’ve been around Trump and have tested positive include:



First L ady Melania Trump



Presidential adviser Hope Hicks

White House aide Nick Luna

Campaign manager Bill Stepien

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Kellyanne Conway

Chris Christie

Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R)

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R)

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R)

Notre Dame president Father John Jenkins

Three unnamed journalists and one unidentified White House staffer