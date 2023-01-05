15 Young Black Actresses Who'll Blow Up (even more) in 2023

Black Excellence

Halle Bailey, Dominique Thorne, Yara Shahidi are only a few Black young stars taking Hollywood by storm

This year in film is looking real melanated, IKDR! Whether they are recent breakout stars, or they grew up in the industry, these women are gracefully taking over Hollywood in 2023. We love to see it!

Halle Bailey

2023 is a huge year for music artist and actress, Halle Bailey, as she will be starring in The Little Mermaid in May as Ariel and Nettie in The Color Purple in December!

Dominique Thorne

We got a sneak peek into the spunky character, Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and now a Disney+ original series called Ironheart will be premiering in Fall 2023 focusing solely on the Marvel genius.

Antonia Gentry

Antonia Gentry returns to our TV screens in January 2023 as the angsty teenager Ginny in the hit Netflix series Ginny & Georgia!

Yara Shahidi

Black-ish and Grown-ish star, Yara Shahidi has a big year ahead of her as she will be starring in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie premiering in October 2023, and Tinker Bell in Peter Pan & Wendy. She is also executive producing and starring in Sitting in Bars With Cake for Amazon Studios.

Sierra Mcclain

Empire fans may remember Sierra Mcclain as Nessa Parker on the beloved show, but now she is the main role, Grace Ryder, in season 4 of FOX’s 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Marsai Martin

Actress and producer Marsai Martin has a few things in the works this year! She will be voice acting in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie premiering in October 2023. Although there aren’t current release dates for either project, Martin is the creator of the Disney show, Saturdays, and voice acting in the podcast, Free to Fall.

Skai Jackson

Actress Skai Jackson has been on television screens since she was a baby and is ready to show that she’s all grown up. You can look forward to seeing her in two thrillers, Sheroes and The Man in the White Van.

Storm Reid

Euphoria’s Storm Reid is 2023’s queen of action and horror movies as she’s starring as June Allen in MISSING premiering in January, Riley Abel in The Last of Us on HBO, and an unknown role in The Nun 2 premiering in September.

Lyric Ross

This Is UsLyric Ross has joined the Marvel universe as she will be starring in the Disney+ series, Ironheart. The show will be streaming in the Fall of 2023.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. was magical as Belle in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary in 2022 and there’s most acting to come! The EGOT hopeful is taking on the role of Squeak in The Color Purple being released in December 2023.

Zendaya Coleman

Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya Coleman has two highly anticipated films being released this year. She is playing Tashi in the film Challengers premiering in August and returning as Chani in Dune: Part Two being released in November!

Taylor Russell

Canadian actress, Taylor Russell, stunned audiences in Bones and All in 2022. She will be starring in the indie film, Mother Couch.

Joy Sunday

This year you can look forward to seeing Netflix’s Wednesday breakout star, Joy Sunday, in Under the Influencer as Rachel and Rise as Rayowa.

Letitia Wright

Our new Black Panther isn’t slowing down anytime soon! You can look forward to seeing Letitia Wright in the star-studded film, Surrounded. This is the last project the late Michael K. Williams worked on before his untimely death in 2021.

Rachel Hilson

This Is Us’ Rachel Hilson is set to star in the film adaptation of the novel, Red, White & Royal Blue, expected to be released in 2023.

