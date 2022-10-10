Lt. Uhura played by Nichelle Nichols

The triple threat actress, singer, and dancer Nichelle Nichols portrayed the beautiful and smart character of Lt. Uhura in the original Star Trek series. Her character was known to be one of the first Black women who did not have to resort to playing a demeaning role on television. Instead, Uhura was one of elegance and opened doors for other Black women in the sci-fi genre. We might be currently mourning the death of Nichols, but her legacy lives on.

