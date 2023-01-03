All the 2023 Movie Releases We Can’t Wait For

We may be a few years removed from the world shutting down, but the Hollywood calendar is still catching up. The delayed release of several blockbuster films in 2020 and 2021 means that 2023 is going to be jam-packed with must see movies. To help you plan where to spend your hard-earned dollars we’ve gathered this rundown of the most anticipated films of 2023. So relax, open your calendar app and prepare yourself for our 2023 movie preview.

