All the 2023 Movie Releases We Can’t Wait For

We may be a few years removed from the world shutting down, but the Hollywood calendar is still catching up. The delayed release of several blockbuster films in 2020 and 2021 means that 2023 is going to be jam-packed with must see movies. To help you plan where to spend your hard-earned dollars we’ve gathered this rundown of the most anticipated films of 2023. So relax, open your calendar app and prepare yourself for our 2023 movie preview.
Feb. 17: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
After getting a small taste of Jonathan Majors as Kang in Loki, we will be fully introduced to this MCU big bad in the third Ant-Man movie.
March 3: Creed III
In case you haven’t had enough of Jonathan Majors as the bad guy, he enters the ring as Donnie’s latest opponent in Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut.
March 24: John Wick: Chapter 4
Does it really matter what the plot of the fourth movie in the franchise is? All I need to know is does it feature Keanu Reeves gracefully gunning down other assassins in artistic action scenes? If the answer is yes, I’m in.
March 31: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
It’s time to go on a quest! This is the moment nerds have been waiting for as the iconic game hits the big screen in a heist movie starring Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page.
May 19: Fast X
The crew returns in what is allegedly the last film in the franchise, but does anyone really think this is the final heist? This time around some big name stars are joining the family, with Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno playing key roles.
May 26: The Little Mermaid
This might be the movie we’re most excited about. After seeing the entire “Part of Your World” sequence at the 2022 D23 Expo, I can tell you Halle Bailey is going to be an inspiring, game-changing Ariel. If you were hating last year, get ready to eat crow this year.
June 2: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced unfamiliar audiences to Miles Morales, forever changing the superhero and animation landscapes. Now, the long-awaited sequel conquers more universes and brings us Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman.
June 30: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
I know Harrison Ford is in his 80s, but the little kid in me can’t resist the opportunity to see Indy wrap up the classic franchise with a better story than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
July 14: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
We don’t know anything about the seventh film in the very successful action franchise, but the plot definitely involves Tom Cruise doing a completely ridiculous stunt just because he can. The follow-up, Dead Reckoning Part Two is currently scheduled for release on June 28, 2024.
July 28: The Marvels
Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan team up when their powers inexplicably lead them to crossover into each other’s lives in this sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.
Aug. 11: Haunted Mansion
Justin Simien (Dear White People) directs the latest big-screen adaptation of the Disney theme park ride. Rosario Dawson stars as a single mom, who hires a priest, a psychic and a history professor to help cleanse her haunted new house. An all-star cast plays many of the mansion’s familiar ghosts.
Dec. 25: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Honestly, things are in such an awkward transition at DC right now, I can’t say for certain if we’re really going to see this movie. However, if it is finally released, it will be interesting to see how Arthur handles life as the King of Atlantis.
