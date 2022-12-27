Black stars let their styles and personalities shine through fashion and we enjoyed seeing the diversity all year long on social media, red carpets, on tours, and more! In no particular order, here are the most stylish Black celebs of 2022!
Lizzo
Lizzo was draped in fabrics tailored to perfection in 2022. All three of these red carpet looks showed versatility and creativity including a golden flute accessory at the Met Gala, a stunning black lipstick to pair with her gorgeous black gown at the MTV Video Music Awards, and the red dress of my dreams at the Emmys.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X proved this year that men’s fashion does not have to be a boring black suit. One of his best looks was this all black feathered ensemble channeling the model Iman’s gold version of the outfit at the 2021 Met Gala.
Chlöe Bailey
Chloe Bailey stepped out on her own this year and looked stunning doing so from the honey golden gown at the Met Gala, a silver corseted dress showing off her toned legs for the MTV VMAs, and a one-shoulder black sequined gown and sharp cat eye makeup for the BET Awards.
Dwyane Wade
Often times, husbands stand in the shadows of their stunning wives, but Dwyane Wade kept up with Gabrielle Union this year with his street style and red carpet looks!
Latto
Rapper, Latto, showed off some fun looks during fashion week this year! Her bleached slicked back hair and eyebrows for the Vogue show and elevated ponytails at the Tommy Hilfiger show were to die for!
Zaya Wade
Zaya Wade was a breakout star in the fashion world this year, shutting down the internet when she revealed her Tiffany & Co. campaign. Stunning!
Zendaya
Zendaya simply never misses on a red carpet! She’s the definition of style. She shut down the Emmys carpet in this fitted to perfection black gown and diamond choker. She also flawlessly owned the female pantsuit at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Anderson .Paak
When you think of the word joy, you should think about Anderson .Paak at any event in 2022. Anderson wore wigs and sunglasses of all shapes and styles this year and whether you laughed or clapped your hands, we all had a good time seeing his fashion this year.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Details, details, details. Actress, Jodie Turner-Smith, killed it on the carpets this year, stunting in the brightest colors to simple black.
Doja Cat
Music artists, Doja Cat, shaved and bleached her hair and eyebrows this year and reflected what fashion is all about during 2022 fashion week...experimenting and having fun while doing it!
Lori Harvey
Many of us signed up for a pilates class after seeing Lori Harvey’s abs in this Michael Kors gown at the 2022 Met Gala. Lori Harvey has slowly become a fashion IT girl this year!
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion’s tour fits this year were bold! Each city got a new look and some even coordinated with the country she visited from anime fits in Japan to sexy versions of traditional wear in other cities!
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson stepped out of the norm this year, specifically at the 79th Venice International Film Festival with this holey hooded ensemble and blunt cut blonde wig and lovely green gown with red-dyed top knot!
Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin was THE fashion girl of the year! There are simply too many fabulous looks that she dawned this year to name, but her outfits for the BET Awards and 51st Annual Wearable Art Gala made my jaw drop!
John Legend
John Legend showed us that a men’s suit can come in all cuts and colors this year!
Rihanna
Soon to be Super Bowl performer, Rihanna, looked absolutely bump-tastic in 2022, proving that fashion doesn’t stop during pregnancy!
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph not only became an Emmy Award winner this year, but also a winner for press-tour and red carpet looks. She has been striking in dramatic silhouettes and all colors of the rainbow!
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe’s fashion was unique and campy this year, mixing prints and colors that only they could wear!
Justine Skye
Singer, Justine Skye’s, Instagram looks this year were trendy and cool filled with mixing street style and red carpet elegance!
Coco Jones
Singer and Bel-Air actress, Coco Jones, owned the black fitted gown with matching gloves combo this year! If It ain’t broke!
Michelle Obama
Our favorite former First Lady, Michelle Obama, has been styled in the flyest of fits for her 2022 The Light We Carry book tour! She also looks amazing in her perfectly styled box braids!
Tracee Ellis Ross
We all know Tracee Ellis Ross is the face of Hollywood’s fashion! Here are a couple of favorite looks this year, a pink, flowy suit and a fitted nude-colored dress with cherry red tights and heels!
Beyoncé
Beyoncé may not have been out in public much this year, but her 2022 British Vogue photoshoot still shook the Internet.
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan is known for the tailored suit, but this year he traded the suits in for some versatility! His looser yellow ensemble for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere was a pleasant surprise! He also graciously showed off his perfectly sculpted biceps at the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power carpet.
Quinta Brunson
Emmy Award-winning Quinta Brunson knew the silhouette that worked best for her all of 2022, strapless gowns with a high thigh slit, and it worked every time!
