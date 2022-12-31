I know you’ve still got a few shows left on your 2022 binge list, but the golden age of television waits for no one, so welcome to 2023. To help you get a head start on everything you’ll be obsessing over in the coming year, this is our 2023 TV preview.
I know you’ve still got a few shows left on your 2022 binge list, but the golden age of television waits for no one, so welcome to 2023. To help you get a head start on everything you’ll be obsessing over in the coming year, this is our 2023 TV preview.
2 / 15
Godfather of Harlem Season 3 - Jan. 15 - MGM+
Godfather of Harlem Season 3 - Jan. 15 - MGM+
Forest Whitaker is back as Bumpy Johnson in Season 3 of the captivating crime drama. With threats from both the CIA and the Italian families, Bumpy must overcome his money problems and fight off his enemies to keep his empire intact.
3 / 15
The 1619 Project - Jan. 26 - Hulu
The 1619 Project - Jan. 26 - Hulu
The six-episode docuseries, hosted by Nikole Hannah-Jones, tells the story of America with an unvarnished truth that doesn’t hide the continued impact of slavery on the U.S. The episodes are titled “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice.”
4 / 15
Bel-Air Season 2 - Feb. 23 - Peacock
Bel-Air Season 2 - Feb. 23 - Peacock
Will and the Banks family are back for Season 2 with everyone still reeling from the return of Will’s father. Now that the show has established itself, it will be interesting to see where the characters go.
5 / 15
The Mandalorian Season 3 - March - Disney+
The Mandalorian Season 3 - March - Disney+
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are headed to Mandalore as the bounty hunter finds himself wrapped up in ancient politics and feuds. Plus, Giancarlo Esposito is back as Moff Gideon along with Carl Weathers as Greef Karga.
6 / 15
The Wonder Years Season 2 - Summer - ABC
The Wonder Years Season 2 - Summer - ABC
It’s still shocking that ABC is making us wait until summer to reunite with the Williams family, but it’s worth it for this Peabody-winning comedy. Seriously, this series is way too good to be treated this way.
7 / 15
How to Die Alone - Hulu
How to Die Alone - Hulu
Not much is known about the new Natasha Rothwell comedy, but it sounds hilarious. She stars as “Melissa, a fat, Black neurotic who’s never been in love. After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming ‘100 percent that bitch’ in real life by any means necessary.”
8 / 15
Ironheart - Disney+
Ironheart - Disney+
Now that we’ve seen Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we cannot wait to see where her story is going in Ironheart. At the 2022 D23 Expo we found out the show would center on a battle between technology and magic.
9 / 15
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - Netflix
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - Netflix
This Bridgerton prequel follows the romance between a young Queen Charlotte and King George.
10 / 15
The Idol - HBO Max
The Idol - HBO Max
We still don’t know much about this drama starring and co-created by The Weeknd, but everything the singer does is unique and interesting, so color us intrigued.
11 / 15
Hijack - AppleTV+
Hijack - AppleTV+
Idris Elba is a businessman who saves a plane from hijackers. You had us at Idris Elba.
12 / 15
Luther: The Fallen Sun - Netflix
Luther: The Fallen Sun - Netflix
Idris Elba is joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis as he returns to hunt another serial killer in this film continuation of his popular British series.
13 / 15
The Big Cigar - AppleTV+
The Big Cigar - AppleTV+
André Holland stars as Huey P. Newton in this limited series chronicling his escape “to Cuba to avoid prosecution for murder with the help of Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider, as well as a few other celebrity radicals.” The cast includes Glynn Turman, Alessandro Nivola and Moses Ingram.
14 / 15
Doctor Who - Disney+
Doctor Who - Disney+
Once David Tennant wraps up his unexpected return to the TARDIS, Ncuti Gatwa takes over as The Fifteenth Doctor, the first Black actor to play the Time Lord in the show’s 60-year history.
15 / 15