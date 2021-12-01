Marsai Martin is already working on her post-black-ish life. The young actress is executive producing Saturdays at Disney Channel, per Deadline.

The comedy stars Danielle Jalade (Yes Day) as Paris Johnson “who considers roller skating to be part of her soul – she breathes it in and makes it a lifestyle. She lives for the weekends because that’s when she gets to go to her sanctuary, the neon-lit Saturdays, a seemingly magical wood floor roller-rink where the impossible often manifests. In this wondrous place, Paris can hang with her best friends (the We-B-Girlz skate crew), choreograph exhilarating routines on wheels, banter with her rivals, navigate life with her DJ brother London and work on becoming a Golden – a member of Saturday’s skating elite, chosen by the mystical owner of the rink, The Duchess.”

If this is the start of a push to bring back roller skating rinks, we’re all for it. Hopefully, the series will show kids how much fun it is to spend your weekends at the skating rink.

Martin is producing through her Genius Entertainment, alongside writer/executive producer Norman Vance Jr. (Our Kind of People).

“We’re thrilled to be in business with Marsai, Norman, Nicole, Joshua, and Carol in bringing this adventure to our viewers, said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “We know that audiences will fall in love with Paris, her friends and her family as they share in the love, laughter and music in this fun-filled world of roller skating.”

Jalade is joined by Omar Gooding as Cal Johnson, Golden Brooks as Deb Johnson, Jermaine Harris as London Johnson and Daria Johns as Simone.

This isn’t Martin’s first time working with Disney Channel, as she’s been a voice on animated series Elena of Avalor and Vampiria, plus the upcoming Disney+ revival The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

And just so she can continue to put the rest of us to shame, she’s also starring in and executive producing the podcast based on YA story Free to Fall, per Deadline.

Martin is set to wrap up her eight season run as Diane when black-ish premieres its final run of episodes Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 pm on ABC.

Long story short, Marsai Martin is taking over the world.