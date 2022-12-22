We got a lot of great TV this year, but unfortunately, we also said goodbye to some of our favorite series. Long-running hits like Black-ish, This is Us and Queen Sugar all ended their runs, while one-hit wonders like Naomi and Queens didn’t make it past 2022. As we prepare to put this year to bed, let’s look back at some of 2022’s most notable TV series finales.
Batwoman
The impending sale of The CW signaled the end of an era at the network, and several of its signature superhero shows were canceled, including Batwoman. Luckily the series was given time for a proper ending, so Ryan and her friends were able to save Gotham City one last time before signing off.
Black-ish
After eight seasons, we said goodbye to the Johnsons in grand fashion with a New Orleans style parade featuring the cast and crew.
Claws
The wild Niecy Nash-Betts drama had time for one last caper as the crew said goodbye. Desna and her friends fooled everyone and found a way to enjoy their happy ending.
Desus & Mero
The comedy duo’s sudden split meant their Showtime talk show came to a shocking end, with fans given no chance for closure.
Kenan
NBC never really gave this comedy starring Kenan Thompson a chance, so it wasn’t super surprising when it was canceled. The network didn’t even give the show a real sendoff, burning off the final episodes in a pre-Olympics binge.
Legendary
If we’re being honest, the fun competition series never recovered from its post-COVID season, where there was no live audience. So much of ball culture relies on crowd interaction and this show didn’t have the same pizzazz without it.
Naomi
Yet another casualty of the great CW purge, Naomi’s one-season run is particularly upsetting since it felt like the show was just hitting its stride. It doesn’t help matters that the show ended on a cliffhanger where Naomi finds out the true connection between her adoptive and biological parents.
Queen Sugar
After seven seasons of upheaval and drama, The Bordelons got the finale they and fans of Queen Sugar deserved. The family had complete control of their land, Aunt Vi and Hollywood were fostering a beautiful new daughter and Nova inherited a gorgeous home and reunited with her true love Calvin.
Queens
This ABC drama had the potential to become something special, but couldn’t stay away from taking storylines in a cheesy direction. It also didn’t help that Eve’s Brianna, the show’s strongest character, exited halfway through the season.
Raising Dion
Netflix’s family-oriented superhero drama was one of the surprising casualties of the streaming service budget cuts. What’s so disappointing about this is it feels like the network never really understood what a special show it had.
This is Us
After six seasons of putting us through the emotional ringer, This is Us saved its most tear-inducing scenes for the final batch of episodes, leading us through two more devastating deaths.
Tom Swift
An unapologetically wealthy Black family full of intrigue and secrets was just what we needed on our TV schedule. Add in a little time travel and sci-fi mythology and Tom Swift is going to be one of those shows we forever discuss as canceled way too soon.
The Wendy Williams Show
Amid the talk show host’s medical issues, her talk show kept going with a rotating cast of guest hosts. In the end, The Wendy Williams Show finally retired without any fanfare or appearances by its titular star.
