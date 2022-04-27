It’s time for a new crop of houses to compete for the Legendary title, as the HBO Max reality series is set to return for Season 3. According to a press release provided to The Root, the first three episodes premiere Thursday, May 19, with three new episodes every week through the June 9 season finale. The ballroom is also getting a familiar face on the judging panel, as Emmy-winner Keke Palmer (Nope) joins the fun. Host Dashaun Wesley returns with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil and Law Roach.

Advertisement

If you’ve never seen Legendary, you absolutely should. It “follows fabulously talented voguing houses as they ignite the runway at extravagant balls showcasing their skill, style, and stamina for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize.” Issa Rae (Insecure), Kelly Rowland, Leslie Jones (SNL), Dominique Jackson (Pose) and Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race) are among the guest judges this season.

We also get a new trailer featuring all the spectacular fashion and runway we know and love, as well as Roach facing off with a contestant. The video also showcases how important vogue is to the houses, making it clear this is about more than the money.

What makes Legendary so special is that it just makes you feel good while watching. As much as I love a good mythology heavy drama or true crime mystery, sometimes I just want to enjoy a fun show that makes me smile, and I get that from Legendary every single time.

New judge Keke Palmer is having an incredibly busy 2022, as she returned to one of her most popular roles on the Disney+ revival The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is set to star in Jordan Peele’s latest mysterious film Nope, hitting theaters July 22 and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story adjacent prequel Lightyear, scheduled for release June 17.

G/O Media may get a commission 36% Off Fossil Gen 5E Smart Watch Swish

Features an always-on display, loads of different watch faces, hundreds of apps, can track your activity and fitness goals, and keep you updated with notifications. Buy for $159 at Amazon

Legendary Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on HBO Max, with Season 3 premiering Thursday, May 19.