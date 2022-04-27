Fans and loyal followers of the super-powered Netflix series Raising Dion will be disappointed to learn that the show will not be returning for a third season.



Per Variety, the news was confirmed by one of the show’s actors Sammi Haney, who shared the unfortunate news in a post on social media.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!,” Haney wrote on Instagram.

Season 2 of the popular show continued following Nicole (played by Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (played by Ja’Siah Young) after he started to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (played by Jason Ritter), Dion continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (played by How to Get Away With Murder star Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending a new student—a fellow powered kid—a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again—not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

The series was based off a comic of the same name, written by Dennis Liu. Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan appeared in a recurring role as Dion’s deceased father in Season 1. Jordan, Liu, along with MACRO’s Charles D. King, Marta Fernández and Poppy Hanks, Kenny Goodman, Michael Green, Darren Grant all served as executive producers. Carol Barbee also served as showrunner and adapted the comic, while also serving executive producer.

There’s been no word yet on if it will get picked up by another streamer or cable network, but this show feels like its right up the CW’s alley, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that fans will get to see their favorite mini superhero back on their screens soon.