Though it’s been nearly two months since the Showtime’s hit series Desus & Mero ended, the Kid Mero is opening up about the show and if and when he and Desus will reconnect in the future.

During a recent interview with Blackbird Spyplane, Mero explained how both he and his cohost signed separate deals when they first joined the network but understood why folks were shocked when the announcement of the show’s ending came out.

“OK, super high-road and super-clean, but honest: When we signed to Showtime, we signed individual deals,” he said. “It was always, ‘W e’re gonna do our own things at some point.’ The way it ended seemed mad abrupt and weird, but that’s the way T V is. People pull the plug on T V shit all the time.”

Speaking on dealing with “creative differences” with Desus, Mero explained:

“ Creative disagreements? Nah. There were people we thought could have helped us turn the show back to what it was at Vice, where it felt fresh and way more edgy — genuinely different and good. And Showtime was not trying to do that. That was the beginning of the end. It was giving me mad anxiety, but I’m a first-generation immigrant kid. You never quit your job before you have a new one. But I think Desus was like, ‘Fuc k it.’ And that was the end of the podcast, too.”

Despite them parting ways, if you’re a fan of the Bodega Boys, you’ll be glad to know that Mero isn’t ruling out a future reconnection with his costar but is adamant that the two are focused on their individual endeavors for the time being.

To catch Mero’s full interview, head to blackbirdspyplane.com.