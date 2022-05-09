Fans of the ABC musical drama series Queens will be disappointed to learn that their beloved show won’t be returning for a second season.

Per Deadline, over the weekend, it was revealed that the musical series was cancelled after one season. This announcement comes just three months after its finale aired back in February.

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton , Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, Queens followed “four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.” The series starred rapper Eve as Brianna a.k.a. Professor Sex, Power star Naturi Naughton as Jill a.k.a. Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria a.k.a. Butter Pecan, Grammy-winning artist Brandy as Naomi a.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, and Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin. Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and Tim Story served as executive producers with ABC Signature (a part of Disney Television Studios) producing.

While the series had more than its fair show of primetime lineup competition, it probably didn’t help that one of the stars had to depart fairly soon after the show aired due to her welcoming a brand new bundle of joy into the mix! As previously reported by The Root, Eve and her husband Maximillion welcomed their first child together, son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, back in February.

Of course, in today’s age of multiple streaming services and network bidding wars, a cancellation doesn’t really mean a final goodbye. There’s always the possibility of another platform grabbing it and picking things up where they left off. Hopefully that’ll be the case so that fans can get the closure they need. You can watch the entire first season of Queens available now on Hulu.