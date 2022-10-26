For Kenan & Kel fans who have spent years not-so-patiently waiting for the duo to bring back some of their popular characters, there’s great news on the horizon. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenan Thompson confirmed that Good Burger 2 is definitely happening and it’s on the way.



“We’re getting really close on Good Burger 2,” he said. “It’s gonna happen, and I think it’s gonna happen soon. We’re gonna figure out when the pocket of time will be to shoot it, but it’s gonna happen. It’s closer than it’s ever been. So, I don’t think anything is gonna derail it.”

The Saturday Night Live star explained that the script is finished and the longtime friends even had a fun reading with a very exclusive audience.

“We had a reading, like a little private thing just to hear the script that we’ve been working on, out loud, just with a couple friends and a couple people from Paramount and Nickelodeon, and it was so funny,” Thompson said.

He also praised the effortless comedic timing of his partner, declaring, “Kel has not missed a step. It’s like old slippers, and that character is just ripe for jokes. We read over 100 pages and laughed the whole time. It was so much fun.”

Before we can return to Good Burger, the always-busy Thompson will have to find time in his packed schedule. Per The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to SNL, he is set to once again host the People’s Choice Awards, which airs Dec. 6 on NBC and E!

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” Thompson said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be nominated—shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”

Between hosting gigs and Good Burger 2, you can catch Thompson stealing the show in his 20th season on Saturday Night Live, every week at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.