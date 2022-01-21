We’re finally going to see TV’s Batwoman on the comic book page in costume, as a short series featuring characters from The CW’s DC superhero shows is set for release in April.



Advertisement

Earth-Prime spans six issues for three months, with each of the first five focusing on a different hero, while the sixth is a crossover. The stories are part of the TV universe’s canon.

Hitting your pull list April 5 is Ryan Wilder/Batwoman in “Earth-Prime #1,” written by Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, along with Batwoman’s Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox/Batwing), and art by Clayton Henry.

Per a press release: “Ever since the tech that created many of Batman’s rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface’s (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a super hero and a boyfriend!”

Batwoman Season 3 has followed the story of Batman’s missing rogue trophies. As the team chases down Mad Hatter’s hat, Killer Croc’s tooth and the Joker’s buzzer, they’ve faced new versions of famous Bat-villains.

Things are extremely personal for Ryan, now that Mary has fully turned into a new Poison Ivy and partnered with Alice.



Advertisement

Clayface is an interesting choice, as it’s a rogue that hasn’t been done to death in live-action. It’s understandable that the series wants to debut the character in the comics, because when it does finally appear on screen, it will be an effects heavy villain.

Honestly, I can’t wait to see Ryan Wilder in her own book. I may grab multiple copies for all my collections.

Advertisement

“Earth-Prime #2,” releasing April 19, features Superman & Lois, from series writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison and Andrew Wong, joined by artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund. The story is something of a flashback, with the couple celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

“Trying to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you’re a super hero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons’ world are finally revealed!”

Advertisement

Superman & Lois Season 2 features Clark dealing with mysterious visions that are somehow connected to whatever entity is underneath Smallville. I know what I’m assuming it is, but let’s reserve judgment until the show has aired more than two episodes.



Advertisement

Lois is also trying to adjust to the presence of John and Natalie, her family from an alternate Earth.

Both issues have cover art from Kim Jacinto and photo variant covers from the series. Future issues follow DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl and The Flash, with all stories featuring bonus materials from cast members.

Advertisement

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on The CW, and Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 pm.

So, are you heading to your local comic shop to add Earth-Prime to your pull list?