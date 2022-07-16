The Kardashian family has been known to snatch up many of the Black bachelors of America, but they rarely have happily ever afters. Here are some of the Black men the Kardashian-Jenner family has dated.
Damon Thomas 2000-2004
The couple started dating in 2000 when Kim was only 19 years old and Damon Thomas, a music producer, was 29. Kim says she was on ecstasy when they got married. Thomas is upset today because he thinks that that kind of statement will impact his children. His children and her children go to the same school. Kim ended the marriage in 2004 after claiming that allegedly Thomas was controlling and abusive.
Ray J 2005-2007
This is arguably Kim’s most famous relationship. The infamous sex tape released in 2007 was born out of this relationship. The “One Wish” singer still is left today to defend himself about the release of the sex tape. Ray J says that the tape was planned by Kim, her mother Kris, and himself, but he has been the one blamed for solely releasing it. In 2022, Ray J’s manager claimed that there was a part two to the tape, but Ray J says that there is no second tape, even though it was made into an elaborate storyline for The Kardashians show.
Kris Humphries 2010-2011
NBA player Kris Humphries and Kim K began dating in 2010 and were married in 2011 with a Kim’s Fairytale Wedding special on the E! network. Kim filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage after denying Humphries request for an annulment instead. Humphries’ father, William, called out Kim saying that Kris was blindsided by the divorce, claiming that the divorce announcement was released to the public before Kris was aware Kim filed. Kim filed because of “differences” and Kris believed Kim used him for his money and for fame.
Kanye West 2012
Kim and Kanye West started dating soon after Kim filed for divorce from Kris Humphries. The two were friends for many years, back to when she was friends with Brandy and dated Ray J. They were engaged and pregnant with their first child, North West, in 2013. They were married in a star-studded ceremony in 2014. Four children later, Kim and Kanye’s marriage began to crumble in the public eye after Kanye announced his running for President of the United States. Kanye began going on concerning social media rants, claiming he was being monitored by the Kardashians, that Black people chose to be slaves, and creating internet beef with a multitude of celebrities.
Kimye ends 2021
Kim took to social media to address Kanye’s bipolar disorder, believing that was the cause of his behavior. Many people criticized the Kardashians because they felt like Kanye was not being taken care of by his family, allowing him to embarrass himself in public. In 2021, Kim revealed that she could no longer support Kanye the way he deserved and wanted a divorce. Although it seemed like the divorce would be cordial, Kim’s new relationship seemed to make Kanye more vocal, with Kanye making grand gestures like buying a house across the street from Kim, pleading for Kim to come back to him in his music, and calling out Pete Davidson, Kim’s new boyfriend, calling him gay and saying that he has AIDS.
Pete Davidson 2021-
Although Pete Davidson isn’t Black (though Black people question his race often), he has managed to slip into this slideshow because he just might have the same fate as Kim’s previous lovers. Kim and Pete started dating in 2021 with what Kim claims she only wanted as a fling at first. People are anticipating the fall of this relationship. Despite the public appearances, tropical vacations, and selfies from the bedroom (making a very unhappy Kanye) there is speculation that their relationship is all for publicity. Pete had been known as a serial dater in Hollywood and gets engaged or close to it with many women he’s dated, has he met his match?
Rashad McCants 2008-2009
Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Rashad McCants dated from 2008 to 2009. Khloe accused McCants of cheating on her in her special Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami. He claims that the situation was staged for television because the two were already broken up when Khloe was filming. He says his relationship with her ruined a part of his NBA career. He believes that being in a relationship with Khloe caused him to miss out on $70 million.
Lamar Odom 2009-2015
Lamar Odom was dating actress Taraji P. Henson right before he met and fell in love with Khloe. Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian were a seemingly head over heels couple during most of their marriage. They were married after only 1 month of dating in 2009. They had their own show called Khloe and Lamar. The marriage began to fall apart after Odom’s affairs, substance abuse, and a DUI arrest in 2013. Khloe filed for divorce but it was put on hold in 2015 after Lamar was found unconscious in a brothel in Nevada. Khloe stayed by his side through the recovery but the divorce was finalized in 2016.
James Harden 2015
James Harden and Khloe dated for 8 months while she was still taking care of Lamar. James Harden believes that the relationship was a waste of time and unnecessary because she did not gain anything from it, “I didn’t like all the attention. I feel like it was for no reason. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares?”
Tristan Thompson 2016-
Tristan Thompson and Khloe started dating around August 2016 and in December Tristan’s ex-girlfriend gave birth to his first child. Khloe confirmed her pregnancy with his child in September 2017. During the pregnancy, several videos were released in 2018 of Tristan cheating on Khloe. Tristan was still present at the birth of their daughter, True, and the couple started rebuilding their relationship over the following months. In February 2019, the couple split up. That same month Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, was seen hooking up with Tristan at a party.
Tristan sticks around 2022
Jordyn later went on the Red Table Talk to explain that it was one quick kiss. Khloe blames Jordyn for the break up of her family, although the couple was over before the kiss. The couple may have split up but the Kardashians were far from over Tristan. The couple announced that they were back together in August 2020. In June 2021, another woman came out with a statement that Tristan was the father of her child. Tristan denied it at first, but eventually took responsibility and publicly apologized to Khloe. In July 2022, it was confirmed that Khloe would be having her second child with Tristan via surrogate, a process that started far before Tristan’s latest cheating incident.
Tyga 2014-2017
Kylie Jenner and rapper, Tyga, began hanging out when she was barely 17 years old and he was 24. Since Kylie was underaged they never used the word “dating” until she was 18. The same time that the two were “hanging out” Tyga broke up with Blac Chyna, the mother of his child. Blac Chyna would later start dating and eventually have a child with Kylie’s half- brother, Rob Kardashian. Their relationship teetered on the line of morality for the duration of their time together as Kylie was very young. Tyga was known to also have financial issues from back taxes to rent lawsuits while with Kylie. They broke up amicably in 2017.
Travis Scott 2017-
Travis and Kylie started dating immediately after Kylie and Tyga split. The couple travelled together often, got matching tattoos, and she supported him at many of his performances. Rumors of Kylie’s pregnancy started in September 2017 and Kylie released a Youtube video that broke the internet in February 2018 titled “To Our Daughter”, about Kylie’s entire pregnancy journey. Stormi Webster was born that month. Travis and Kylie supported each other from his performances to her now proven incorrect, naming of America’s Youngest Billionaire by Forbes.
Cheating, Astroworld and one more baby
A cheating rumor swarmed the internet in December 2018 surrounding Travis, but the couple confirmed it was not true. Another cheating scandal started in February 2019 and Travis continuously denied the allegations. In October, the couple took a break and have been off and on since. In September 2021, Kylie revealed she was pregnant with their second child. During Astroworld in October 2021, 10 people died and thousands were injured. Kylie was present. Many people found Kylie’s silence to be out of touch. She and Travis took a break from the spotlight after the festival and Kylie gave birth to their son in February 2022.
NBA Players and the Curse
Kendall Jenner is most private about her relationships of the Kardashian sisters, but she shall not be excluded. She has dated a handful of NBA players including: Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, and most recently Devin Booker over the years which has made fans bite their fingernails in anxiety over their favorite players possibly catching the Kardashian Curse, a term that was created to describe the fall of the men that date people in the Calabasas clan.
