Kimye ends 2021

Kim took to social media to address Kanye’s bipolar disorder, believing that was the cause of his behavior. Many people criticized the Kardashians because they felt like Kanye was not being taken care of by his family, allowing him to embarrass himself in public. In 2021, Kim revealed that she could no longer support Kanye the way he deserved and wanted a divorce. Although it seemed like the divorce would be cordial, Kim’s new relationship seemed to make Kanye more vocal, with Kanye making grand gestures like buying a house across the street from Kim, pleading for Kim to come back to him in his music, and calling out Pete Davidson, Kim’s new boyfriend, calling him gay and saying that he has AIDS.