What Diddy Will Eating and Doing In Prison This Fourth Of July

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Sean “Diddy” Combs aka Puff Daddy arrives at the Light Nightclub at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for LIGHT Nightclub)

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be spending his Fourth of July a little differently this year. As we’ve previously reported, on Tuesday (July 2), Diddy was acquitted of three out of the five charges that were brought against him in his eight-week sex trafficking court trial. However, this doesn’t mean that Combs can walk free and pop bottles just yet. Judge Arun Subramanian has denied bail for the “I Need A Girl Rapper” until his sentencing in October, according to The Independent.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

The rejection of his bail request surprised the rapper as his “mouth dropped and his eyes widened in disbelief” when Judge Subramanian rejected his bail request, according to CNN entertainment correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

Now Diddy will have to make do with a less-than-luxurious Fourth of July and will be substituting bottles of champagne for cartons of juice. For his first meal of the day in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, the rapper will receive cereal, fruit, milk, butter, and a breakfast cake, according to Page Six.

Lunchtime might be a bit more exciting with more choices, such as hamburgers, bean burgers, hot dogs, soy dogs, mac and cheese, green beans, and some fruit.

Throughout the day will be holiday activities that the rapper can take part in with the rest of his federal inmates to keep himself entertained, according to PEOPLE. The 55-year-old might be used to glamorous parties, but this year he’ll instead have to choose between a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a soccer match in the recreation yard, a dominos game and of course Spades. If you are Black and don’t know how to play Spades, we might kindly ask you to hand over your Black card.

At the end of the day, the mogul will be able to replenish himself by deciding between baked fish or black beans, buttered noodles, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, and juice, per Page Six.