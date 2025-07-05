Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search
, , ,

The Best, Black TV Shows, Movies to Stream on AppleTV+

From Brian Tyree Henry getting down and dirty to David Oyelowo searching for a fresh start: we’ve got what you need to watch!

By










Published

Courtesy of AppleTV+

If you’re looking to get into some serious binge watching for the upcoming 4th of July weekend, AppleTV+ has you covered — and most importantly, so do we. From action-packed drama series to seriously funny comedies and a little bit of everything in between, we know exactly what you need to enjoy the amazing summertime weekend.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?
view video
Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

That’s why we rounded up a handful of the newest and best Black TV shows and movies currently streaming right now that you can dive into to whether you’re stuffing your face with ribs and chicken or chilling on a solo tip after the cookout ends. These titles feature projects by heavy hitters like Idris Elba, Brian Tyree Henry, Jurnee Smollett, Samuel L. Jackson and a myriad of stories that are sure to keep you entertained.

So kick back, grab a plate and a cold drink and get ready to press play—because your watchlist just got a whole lot Blacker and a whole lot better. Keep reading to get into it!

“Governement Cheese”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fQf2o2kEMQ

Starring: David Oyelowo, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Simone Missick, Evan Ellison

Synopsis: “Government Cheese” is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria (Missick), and sons, Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston), have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_T1IqlQba4

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback, Omar Benson Miller

Synopsis: Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man is forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn (Fishback). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

“The Big Cigar”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0t0QL7ba1U

Starring: Andre Holland, Tiffany Boone, Moses Ingram

Synopsis: Based on the magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman (“Argo”), who also serves as executive producer, “The Big Cigar” tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It’s a wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton (Holland) escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.

“Smoke”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdX456spjeA

Starring: Jurnee Smollett, Taron Egerton, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

Synopsis: “Smoke” follows an arson investigator who begrudgingly teams up with a police detective as their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions.

“Dope Thief”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RePjWY4ESyQ

Starring: Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland

Synopsis: Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside. That plan would’ve be fine if only their small-time grift didn’t soon turn into a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

“The Morning Show”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJUkAwOgk8A

Starring: Nicole Beharie, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jon Hamm

Synopsis: In “The Morning Show” season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

“Surface”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBA9gbe2muY

Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Stephan James, Gavin Drea

Synopsis: The second chapter of “Surface” follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) to London to unravel the secrets of her past. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society, and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

“Loot”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TWjRYzwjHI

Starring: Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches

Synopsis: “Loot” returns a year after Molly Wells (Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men.

“Swan Song”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxftqrrlSqc

Starring: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, Glenn Close

Synopsis: Set in the near future, Swan Song is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined.

“Swagger”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60HYUl2aO8I

Starring: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh

Synopsis: A basketball prodigy must navigate a maze of pressure if he’s going to overcome the odds against him and learn what it truly means to have swagger.

“Hijack”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxwKzsklvJo

Starring: Idris Elba, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles

Synopsis: Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and as authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

Honorable Mention: “Severance”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbYp2dlRZ9Q

Starring: Adam Scott, Tramell Tillman, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry

Synopsis: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Have You Heard of The Tragic Story of Phyllis Hyman, a Beautiful, Soulful Singer Derailed By Her Own Demons?

Have You Heard of The Tragic Story of Phyllis Hyman, a Beautiful, Soulful Singer Derailed By Her Own Demons?

The soulful singer, known for hits like “Living All Alone and “You Know How to Love Me” died just days before her 46th birthday …
Continue Reading
'Waiting To Exhale' 30 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

‘Waiting To Exhale’ 30 Years Later: Where Are They Now?

A look back at the iconic cast of “Waiting To Exhale” and where are they now …
Continue Reading

Why NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Tried To Play The Black Card...Literally

Why NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Tried To Play The Black Card…Literally

Mamdani appears to have an interesting past when it comes to how he identifies racially, but what's it really all about? ...
Continue Reading
If Poor Black, White People Unite, They'd Be An Unstoppable Force, But Here's Why The Powers That Be Won't Let Them

If Poor Black, White People Unite, They’d Be An Unstoppable Force, But Here’s Why The Powers That Be Won’t Let Them

We need to understand that America's current racial political divisions did not happen naturally. People in power did not want Black and white people to work together ...
Continue Reading
What Diddy Will Eating and Doing In Prison This Fourth Of July

What Diddy Will Eating and Doing In Prison This Fourth Of July

Wondering what Diddy will be eating and Doing this holiday? Here's all the tea ...
Continue Reading
A White Male TikToker Decided To Use Black Hair Relaxer... The Results Will Surprise You

A White Male TikToker Decided To Use Black Hair Relaxer… The Results Will Surprise You

A white TikTok Creator decided to use relaxer on his hair and... it worked? ...
Continue Reading
Diddy's Best Friend Charlie Liucci is Being <i>Loud</i> About His Next Moves Will Be Following Acquittal

Diddy’s Best Friend Charlie Liucci is Being Loud About His Next Moves Will Be Following Acquittal

He's been spotted wearing "FREE PUFF" merch, now, Charlie Liucci has an inside scoop on what Diddy will do once released ...
Continue Reading
How Baltimore Beat 'The Wire' Homicide Curse Under This Black Mayor

How Baltimore Beat ‘The Wire’ Homicide Curse Under This Black Mayor

Violent crime has plagued Baltimore for generations, and "The Wire's" depiction of drug and gang life surely hasn't helped... but there's hope ...
Continue Reading
Best Self-Help Reads for Black Resilience in Uncertain Times

Best Self-Help Reads for Black Resilience in Uncertain Times

In these challenging times, these books can give you the hope you need ...
Continue Reading
'Hey Google' and Other Voice Assistants Are Terrifying Children and Confusing Bemused Parents

‘Hey Google’ and Other Voice Assistants Are Terrifying Children and Confusing Bemused Parents

Social media is buzzing about the strange reaction kids are having to smart speakers in their homes ...
Continue Reading
Internet Believes Eerie Photo Predicted Black Fort Worth Family's Tragedy

Internet Believes Eerie Photo Predicted Black Fort Worth Family’s Tragedy

A big rig driver admitted he fell asleep at the wheel in Kaufman County before he collided with stopped traffic ...
Continue Reading
Why Philadelphia is Going Viral For Streets That Look Like a Landfill

Why Philadelphia is Going Viral For Streets That Look Like a Landfill

Libraries are closed, the medical examiner's office has a backlog of bodies, and trash is piling up everywhere ...
Continue Reading
How Bakari Sellers Just Got the Ultimate Revenge on His MAGA CNN Colleague

How Bakari Sellers Just Got the Ultimate Revenge on His MAGA CNN Colleague

Sellers and Jennings often go back and forth on the CNN show, and this was only amplified when Jennings asked Sellers not to touch him during one viral interaction from December ...
Continue Reading
The Scary Reason 'American Idol' Winner Jamal Roberts Declined a Key to This Southern Town

The Scary Reason ‘American Idol’ Winner Jamal Roberts Declined a Key to This Southern Town

While Roberts' reasoning is understandable, it's a shame he had to make the decision in the first place ...
Continue Reading
A Black Mom Posted Video of a Terrifying Exchange She had with Police in Delaware

A Black Mom Posted Video of a Terrifying Exchange She had with Police in Delaware

Black Mom Says Cops Approached Her and Her Children With Guns Drawn ...
Continue Reading
Why Are There Still Black People Listening To R. Kelly At The Summer Cookouts -- And What Does That Say About Us?

Why Are There Still Black People Listening To R. Kelly At The Summer Cookouts — And What Does That Say About Us?

Despite convictions and backlash, his music continues to collect streams. Why is the "Pied Piper" still on the cookout playlist? ...
Continue Reading
How Diddy Could Still End Up With a Long Sentence, Despite The Acquittals

How Diddy Could Still End Up With a Long Sentence, Despite The Acquittals

Even with credit for time served, Diddy, 55, wouldn’t be free to break out the baby oil until 2031 ...
Continue Reading
Why the Internet is Convinced Stephen A. Smith's And His Daughter Samantha Are Twins

Why the Internet is Convinced Stephen A. Smith’s And His Daughter Samantha Are Twins

Samantha Smith is the spitting image of her controversial sports commentator dad ...
Continue Reading
Flint's Water Crisis Ends With A Major Development

Flint’s Water Crisis Ends With A Major Development

This milestone marks a record for one of the worst water crises in the nation's history ...
Continue Reading
NBA's Mike Beasley's Alleged Gambling Issues Have Him Owing Money to <i>Who??</i>

NBA’s Mike Beasley’s Alleged Gambling Issues Have Him Owing Money to Who??

The amount of money Beasley apparently owes to his barber is insane ...
Continue Reading

More From The Root