If it’s Monday, it must be time for an update on Kim and Kanye’s divorce. I’m not trying to make light of what is clearly an emotional and upsetting situation, however, there’s no reason we should all know this much about their drawn-out divorce. Kanye has made every aspect of their split public, leading to an increasingly sad situation for Kim and their kids.



According to People, Kim Kardashian filed court documents on Wednesday, Feb. 23 claiming Kanye’s efforts to stop their divorce “should be rejected.” As we previously reported at The Root, Kanye filed papers to halt Kim’s request for a divorce.

“Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the documents state. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children.”

Kardashian attached a personal declaration to the court documents, stating that Kanye’s refusal to keep their divorce private is causing “emotional distress.” She goes on to say that legally terminating their marriage may help Kanye accept the end of their relationship.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian says. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Per Complex, Kanye’s lawyers responded by asserting that Kim has to prove the posts were written by him.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation … Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

During one of his social media rants attacking Kim’s current boyfriend, SNL cast member Pete Davidson, ETOnline reports Kanye loudly affirmed he was the one writing the posts. “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER,” wrote the “Gold Digger” rapper.

Kim added that she wants the Court to “restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process.”

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” she said. “Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

The couple has four children ranging in age from eight to two-and-a-half, which makes this public circus surrounding their split even sadder. For the whole family’s sake, let’s hope Kanye actually listens to someone else for a change and dials all this unhealthy, public relationship drama way back.