A White Male TikToker Decided To Use Black Hair Relaxer… The Results Will Surprise You

Relaxers have been a long-controversial staple when it comes to Black hair care. Just last year, we reported on four women who sued L'Oreal and Strength of Nature for health issues they believed were caused by their relaxers. We've also all seen the gorgeous models on the packaging show off their thick, shiny, straight hair, and we all know how rarely the at-home relaxer procedures turn out exactly like the pictures on the box. However, there is at least one customer who got the look they wanted, and it is the last customer you would expect.

A White TikTok creator (@wadematt) decided to try a relaxer for himself to achieve the hairstyle he wanted. After going to his barber with a picture of a spiky yet stylish haircut that he wanted, he was told that his hair would not turn out like the picture because his hair is more wavy and not completely straight.

To avoid having to straighten his hair every day, Wade decided he would test out a Black relaxer, and the results were, surprisingly, decent. The creator did admit that this wasn't his first rodeo:

"I used to do this years ago, because whenever I try and grow my hair it doesn't grow down, it kind of just grows out, and it kind of gives Margaret Thatcher [British Prime Minister from 1979-1990] vibes, which kind of isn't what I'm going for."

Wade also added that when he went into Boots [a British cosmetics store], a woman from across the room shouted, "That's not for you" towards him, and he laughed and stated it was for a friend:

"Anyone can use it." Wade stated in a voiceover, "You just don't use it as long if your hair isn't as coarse."

Of course, Black folks in the comments under the video were both shocked and amused by Wade using a relaxer to achieve his desired look:

"I'm the first in my bloodline to see a white person use relaxer," one user added.

"If you didn't document this, no one would believe me," wrote another.

And when asked by one commenter who introduced him to relaxer Wade responded, "I remember watching Good Hair with Chris Rock back in the day. Maybe it was from that." Another user pointed out the funny observation that "Good Hair" was meant to discourage relaxers.

In a follow-up video, Wade showed how his hair looked the next day and other than some slight redness on his hairline, his hair turned out looking good, especially after some styling. Did Wade's hair turn out like the models on the box? No, of course not. But, it's safe to say that he is a customer satisfied with his end result.