If Ray J can’t do anything else , he can talk, and when it comes to his infamous sex tape released in 2007 with Kim Kardashian, he is spilling all of the alleged tea.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the now 41-year-old Ray J, also known as Ray Norwood, is speaking out against the lies he claims Kim Kardashian is spewing about him regarding the tape such as claims that he has a second tape and that he is threatening to leak it.

Ray J is claiming that he never actually had a copy of the tapes they made together and is only holding on to photos and texts Kim sent him between 2002 and 2009.

Many of Ray J’s disputes come from claims made on the Kardashians’ new reality tv show, The Kardashians.

In the interview, he says according to The Daily Mail, “I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about.”

He continued, “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Those are some heavy claims made against the women who control the pop culture news cycle 24/7.

Ray J does claim that releasing the tape that was recorded in 2002 was his idea and that Kim originally did not want the tape to go public, but eventually came around to the idea and got the help of Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, to coordinate the release of the tape through Vivid Entertainment, according to The Daily Mail.

He claims he had no part in organizing how it would be released.

This all comes off the heels of Blac Chyna losing the defamation lawsuit, worth $100 million, against the Kardashians.

More from The Daily Mail:

The eventual contract, which was signed by both Ray J and Kim, was for three videos including two sex tapes, one made at the Esperanza Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and one created in Santa Barbara, and a third tape that is listed as an intro to the Cabo footage. Only one tape – the video shot in Cabo – was ever released and dad-of-two Ray J told DailyMail.com that all of the intimate tapes were kept at Kim’s house in a shoebox under her bed. He said: It was something we did in Cabo on a trip for her birthday and it was something extra we were doing in the hotel.

As he reflects, an older Ray J regrets his role in the tape being released and feels that he has been villainized, ruining his career and other relationships, according to The Daily Mail.

He said, “I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft.”

The R&B singer also shared screenshots with The Daily Mail of alleged text messages between him and Kim where he can be seen disputing the claims she’s made on her new Hulu show.

The Love & Hip Hop star says he’s relieved to share his side of the story, although he knows there will be repercussions.

He said according to The Daily Mail, “Now that I’m a father, it kills my soul to think my daughter would have to go through life thinking her dad was something that he wasn’t.”