As the drama continues to play out for Khloé Kardashian and her on again off again beau Tristan Thompson on the Hulu series, “The Kardashians,” things are getting real off camera for another woman in Thompson’s life. According to US Weekly, sources close to Marlee Nichols, the mother of Thompson’s six month old son, Theo, the 31 year old NBA star has made no effort to see or be supportive of his child.

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” the source reveals.“He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.” The source also alleges that in addition to him not seeing the baby, Thompson has not been in communication with Nichols, or sent any financial support.

Nichols meanwhile, sued Thompson for child support back in December 2021, after it was confirmed that she had given birth. Shortly after, Thompson also confirmed the paternity of the child via Instagram stories. He also issued a public apology to Khloé Kardashian for embarrassing her (again) in the way that he had. Kardashian and the athlete were together at the time the baby was conceived. They also share one child together, True, 4.

Advertisement

If you recall, this was not Thompson’s first public apology to the reality star. When she was pregnant with their daughter, he admitted to cheating then. When Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods was seen kissing Thompson at a party in 2019, the two “officially” called it quits. However, it wouldn’t be long until the two began seeing each other once again.

The cameras were rolling as Kim Kardashian discussed Nichols’ paternity claims on the phone on a recent episode of the Hulu series that aired June 9th.

“This is Tristan talking — these are his words,” Kim is heard telling her sister. “This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her. Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.”

She continued: “The whole thing that is so sad is that she wanted a baby boy. And now this girl is having f–king baby boy. A f–king random that he slept with one night? F–k him. I was so team him. We don’t know that [Khloé] knows. How do we know if she knows? That’s the thing. We don’t know. We have no f–king idea if she knows. She is not responding.”

Advertisement

As far as what Khloé has to say about it all? Well, although the has yet to make a “public” statement, she did have this to say on June 16th’s episode: “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a heads-up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating.”



