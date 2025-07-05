A Burger King Employee Throws a Drink on a Child in Viral Video, and Black TikTok Goes Nuts

What could possibly warrant throwing a drink on an innocent child in the middle of a Burger King? That’s the question everyone is asking after watching the latest viral video on TikTok, which captures an altercation at a branch of the fast food restaurant.

In the viral clip, a disgruntled customer at a Burger King is seen complaining to the staff after she allegedly received undercooked food. Standing at the counter with her children by her side, she is heard asking for her money back, and seen even throwing a container in their direction, but the staff still seems to refuse to offer a refund.

The clip then takes a massive turn when a member of the staff throws a full drink on the customer’s children. Whether or not the staff member intended to do so, this is naturally when things go crazy. The disgruntled customer — and other customers in the store — start to shout. One person is heard saying that it is “mad disrespectful” to throw a drink on a baby.

The mom is then seen grabbing the POS console from the counter and ripping it off, while also spitting in the staff member’s face. Later in the clip, she makes her way behind the counter and into the kitchen, where she hits the staff member who threw the drink on her child, multiple times.

The comments of the clip are filled with many takes on the incident, with most siding with the mother. One user wrote, “Idc the mom was right😂 ain’t no way ur gonna refuse to refund my undercooked food and then throw a drink at my kid!!!” Another shared similar sentiments, adding, “Mom’s response was the ONLY proper response.”

Another user added, “All that arguing not cool for either side, but a line was crossed throwing the drink on the baby. She lucky the whole store didn’t riot.”

People are also taking to TikTok with their own videos to break down the situation. Pushing back against people who are blaming the mom for hitting the employee, @tablefor2cast on TikTok said in the video, “I know there’s something wrong with ya’ll. The only issue I got is the fact that that mama ain’t go hard enough.”

Another user, @AnwarAli, said that “being a kid is crazy.” He said in the clip, “Imagine you’re like 6-years-old and you’re at the Burger King with your Mama…and all of a sudden the lady behind the corner throws a drink in your face and you weren’t even in it!”

Content creator @Tishaotime shared her own opinions on the matter, saying, “She tore that Burger King up, as she should have … I don’t condone violence. I’m gonna have to pray on it … get the bail money ready, because I’m going.” She added that she “doesn’t play” when it comes to her baby.