On Wednesday, model and reality TV star Blac Chyna aired out her grievances in regards to her financial and co-parenting situation.

In a pair of tweets, Chyna revealed that she recently “had to give up 3 of my cars…my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother,” adding that she had “no support.” She went on to clarify that “no support” specifically meant that she recieves no child support from the father of her two children, rapper Tyga and former reality tv star Rob Kardashian.

Well, in a move we all could see coming from a mile away, both Tyga and Rob later took to social media to add further context to their co-parenting situation. Per People, after seeing screenshots of Chyna’s tweets on Instagram, the “Rack City” rapper commented: “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”



Rob also responded on the same post adding, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.” In the comment section on a separate post, Tyga also asked Rob to explain how he’s able to pay less in child support than he is.

As previously reported by The Root, just last month, Rob decided to dismiss a lawsuit he had against the model, stemming from an incident in which he alleged she tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord while intoxicated. Citing the love for their five-year-old daughter Dream, Rob explained that it “far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial.”

Blac Chyna can currently be seen next in the upcoming BET limited series, The Black Hamptons, written by Carl Weber and directed by Trey Haley.