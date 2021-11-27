

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has issued a tall order for his Lord and Savior this holiday weekend. The once Instagram-less Ye has been active on the platform where he recently shared a post to his Stories claiming that God will bring him and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, “back together.” The post also includes an old photo of the exes kissing, and a cutout of the TMZ headline that reads, “Kanye says God will bring him and Kim back together.”



The claim by then was not new news, but a doubling down of what he stated earlier in the week while speaking at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event. ‘YEEZY MAFIA’ shared the video of the heartfelt speech on Twitter where the rapper admitted to his many mistakes and that he’s sinned against his family by doing things that were “not acceptable as a husband.”

You think, Ye?!

On Thursday, Ye returned to Instagram to share his “super super super super super long Thanksgiving prayer.” In the nearly 5 minute video which he voices and provides closed captions, he attempts to take accountability for his “misactions”, citing alcohol and ego among the reasons for his poor behavior. He also states that his support for President Trump made his family a target, and also mentioned being poorly prepared for his own presidential run.

You may also recall when Kanye claimed that God told him that he wanted him to be President of the United States.

He goes on to claim, “I am the priest of my home,” and that he has faith enough to believe that when God restores his marriage, “millions of families” will be inspired to rebuild their own relationships. Now while Kanye might have been the inspiration behind the great backpack and polo movement of 2005, it is yet to be determined whether or not he has any marital influence among the masses, but maybe God will come in with the assist.

Meanwhile, Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian continues to live her best Calabasian life with new rumored boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The two seemed to have made it IG official after posting a pic together in matching pajamas days after Pete’s birthday.

It wouldn’t appear that the new couple have shaken up Ye’s confidence much however. Earlier this month while being interviewed on the Drink Champs podcast, Ye took a shot at Kim’s recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig saying,“‘SNL’ making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I ain’t ever even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced.”

Keep the faith Kanye. We’ll be sure to light up the prayer request line on your behalf.