Rihanna was officially named the youngest self-made billionaire in June of 2022, being 34 and worth $1.4 billion. This comes a year after an announcement in 2021 from Forbes that Kylie, who was previously called the youngest self-made billionaire, had lost her title.
Forbes Self-Made Rankings
After there was controversy about who was actually self-made, Forbes created the rankings ranging from 1-10. Being a 1 on the ranking indicates that that person inherited their wealth while a 10 means that that person did not have any means to have a head start to becoming a billionaire.
Rihanna’s Forbes Self-Made Ranking
Rihanna has a 10 on the self-made list on Forbes. She has this ranking because she did not come from a privileged background. She grew up in Barbados in a working-class family. Her mother was an accountant and a warehouse supervisor father who was physically abusive and an addict.
Kylie Jenner’s Forbes Self-Made Ranking
Kylie has a 7 on the self-made list on Forbes. After much controversy, Forbes added the reasons for their scores. According to Forbes, she is allowed a score of 7 because she did not inherit the money or business, she used her popularity to create her own brand.
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty was launched in September of 2017. The makeup brand was wildly successful because of its revolutionary variety in skin tones for the foundation. Her foundation line has 50 skin tone shades. Fenty Beauty started with only primer, foundation and lip gloss and has now expanded to multiple face, lip, and eye products, makeup tools, and perfume. There is also a Fenty Skin line. According to Forbes, the Fenty Beauty was worth an estimated $2.8 billion in 2021. Rihanna has a 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, the main contributor to her billionaire status.
Kylie Cosmetics
The youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family debuted Kylie Cosmetics at the age of 17 in November of 2015. The business’ first venture was the iconic Kylie Lip Kits which included a lip liner and liquid lipstick combo. She explains in a Youtube video on her channel that she started the lip kits out of the insecurity of her own thin lips.
Kylie Jenner comes from a family known for their cosmetic surgeries. They make most of their money from their bought body parts (SKIMS, Good American, and countless magazine covers). Kylie was not yet a teenager when her family started filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, surrounded by her sisters who were praised for the bodies that they did not naturally have. She was bullied online for having naturally thin lips, making her lips her biggest insecurity. She did admit on Keeping Up that she did get lip fillers around the age of 17.
Kylie started using makeup to cover her insecurities, using lip liners and lipsticks to make her lips look fuller. After doing makeup tutorials online and constantly getting asked online how she did her makeup, she decided to enter the beauty industry.
After a meeting with the ultimate momager, Kris Jenner, Kylie began working on her company, Kylie Lip Kits. She officially launched Kylie Lip Kits in November of 2015. She began by selling only three color options and the site crashed after all of the kits sold out in less than one minute. In 2019, Kylie was considered a billionaire after selling 51% to Coty, a beauty company. The deal was thought to be valued at $600 million and was estimated to bring Kylie Cosmetics to a value of $1.2 billion.
Is Kylie’s Self-Made Score Too High?
Kris Jenner says that she told Kylie that she would have to use her own money to launch the brand which is one of the main contributors to people taking away her “self-made” status, as she was already a privileged person upon creating her brand. Keeping Up with the Kardashians began when Kylie was only 10 years old. She grew up on television.
Kylie Loses Her Billionaire Status
Kylie was named a billionaire in 2019 but in 2020 she was proven not a billionaire. Forbes did an investigation into the numbers they were receiving over the years and found that her company was greatly under the billion dollar mark. The Kardashian-Jenner team told Forbes that Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin were making hundreds of millions of dollars more in revenue since 2016.
How Could This Happen?
The Jenners likely fluffed the numbers on their reports to Forbes. According to the Forbes report, the family and team was possibly lying from 2016 about the size and revenue of Kylie cosmetics, “the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016—including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers...While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely), it’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying.” Kylie was stripped of her billionaire status but she stood at #1 for the highest paid celebrity according to Forbes in 2020, earning $590 million dollars. Kylie has since worked to rebrand, which includes a relaunch of the brand in 2021 to make her products clean and vegan.
Meanwhile, Rihanna’s Empire Expands
In May of 2018, Savage X Fenty launched, a lingerie line that followed the similar goal of Fenty Beauty, inclusivity. The lingerie line has a size range of XS-4X and also launched a menswear line in 2020 with sizes S-3XL. Her products have an impact on the industry, leading the beauty and apparel industries to also make sure more people are represented with their products. Rihanna reportedly has about a 30% stake in Savage X Fenty. It was reported by Forbes in 2021 that Savage X Fenty is estimated worth $270 million.
Rihanna’s Failed Fashion House
Rihanna launched LVMH Fenty in May of 2019. The clothing line was a luxury brand that Intended to have several collections throughout the year. The designs were based on some of Rihanna’s most popular looks, as she is deemed one of the most stylish people in the entertainment industry. However, with complications with Covid-19 and the lack of support compared to her other business ventures, the brand was not able to be sustained.
Current Endeavors
Rihanna is now a new mother to a son as of May 2022 with her boyfriend, musician Asap Rocky. Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty are still very active brands today, with Rihanna announcing in May that Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin being released in Africa.
