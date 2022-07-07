How Could This Happen?

The Jenners likely fluffed the numbers on their reports to Forbes. According to the Forbes report, the family and team was possibly lying from 2016 about the size and revenue of Kylie cosmetics, “the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016—including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers...While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely), it’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying.” Kylie was stripped of her billionaire status but she stood at #1 for the highest paid celebrity according to Forbes in 2020, earning $590 million dollars. Kylie has since worked to rebrand, which includes a relaunch of the brand in 2021 to make her products clean and vegan.